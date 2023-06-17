Local Events
BASEBALL
Legion: Helena at Billings Royals (2), Dehler Park, 5 p.m.
Legion: Laurel at Powell (Wyo.) Invitational
Pioneer League: Billings at Great Falls, 7 p.m.
FOOTBALL
High school: 76th Montana East-West Shrine Game, 7 p.m., Butte
RODEO
Belt PRCA Rodeo and Breakaway Roping
NRA Gardiner
NRA Wilsall
RUNNING
Heart and Sole Run: 10K, 7:45 a.m., starts at St. Francis Middle School; 5K, 8:20 a.m., starts near St. Vincent Healthcare; 2-mile health walk, 8:30 a.m., starts near St. Vincent Healthcare
On TV
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AUTO RACING
10:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
1:55 p.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
6 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Berlin ARCA 200, Berlin Raceway, Berlin
BOXING
10 p.m.
SHO — Showtime International: Tim Tszyu vs. Carlos Ocampo (Super-Welterweights), Broadbeach, Australia
CFL FOOTBALL
5 p.m.
CBSSN — Edmonton at BC
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Noon
ESPN — College World Series: Stanford vs. Wake Forest, Game 3, Omaha, Neb.
5 p.m.
ESPN — College World Series: Tennessee vs. LSU, Game 4, Omaha, Neb.
FOOTBALL
High school: 76th Montana East-West Shrine Game, 7 p.m., KTVQ
GOLF
11 a.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Los Angeles Country Club, Los Angeles
1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic, Third Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.
HORSE RACING
11 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
Noon
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
2:45 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
10 a.m.
ESPN — PLL: Archers vs. Chaos, Columbus, Ohio
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
8 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Martin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier (Middleweights), Las Vegas
MLB BASEBALL
Noon
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Chicago Cubs OR Detroit at Minnesota
2 p.m.
FS1 — LA Angels at Kansas City
5 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Boston OR Tampa Bay at San Diego
8 p.m.
FS1 — Cleveland at Arizona
RUGBY (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
CBSSN — Premier Rugby Sevens: Eastern Conference Kickoff, Austin, Texas
SOCCER (MEN’S)
10 a.m.
FS1 — UEFA Euro Qualifying Group Stage: Norway vs. Scotland, Group A, Oslo, Norway
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — UEFA Euro Qualifying Group Stage: Iceland vs. Slovakia, Group J, Reykjavík, Iceland
5 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Preliminary Round: Puerto Rico vs. Suriname, First Round, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
7:15 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Preliminary Round: Guyana vs. Grenada, First Round, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.
CBS — NWSL: Angel City FC at San Diego Wave FC
SPECIAL OLYMPICS
1 p.m.
ABC — Special Olympics World Games 2023: Opening Ceremony, Berlin (Taped)
TRACK AND FIELD
11 a.m.
CNBC — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Bislett Games, Oslo, Norway (Taped)
USFL FOOTBALL
11 a.m.
USA — Pittsburgh vs. New Jersey, Canton, Ohio
2 p.m.
FOX — Birmingham at Memphis
WNBA BASKETBALL
Noon
CBS — Seattle at Dallas
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Billings at Great Falls, 7 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com