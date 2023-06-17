Local Events

BASEBALL

Legion: Helena at Billings Royals (2), Dehler Park, 5 p.m.

Legion: Laurel at Powell (Wyo.) Invitational

Pioneer League: Billings at Great Falls, 7 p.m.

FOOTBALL

High school: 76th Montana East-West Shrine Game, 7 p.m., Butte

RODEO

Belt PRCA Rodeo and Breakaway Roping

NRA Gardiner

NRA Wilsall

RUNNING

Heart and Sole Run: 10K, 7:45 a.m., starts at St. Francis Middle School; 5K, 8:20 a.m., starts near St. Vincent Healthcare; 2-mile health walk, 8:30 a.m., starts near St. Vincent Healthcare

On TV

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AUTO RACING

10:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

1:55 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

6 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Berlin ARCA 200, Berlin Raceway, Berlin

BOXING

10 p.m.

SHO — Showtime International: Tim Tszyu vs. Carlos Ocampo (Super-Welterweights), Broadbeach, Australia

CFL FOOTBALL

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Edmonton at BC

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon

ESPN — College World Series: Stanford vs. Wake Forest, Game 3, Omaha, Neb.

5 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series: Tennessee vs. LSU, Game 4, Omaha, Neb.

FOOTBALL

High school: 76th Montana East-West Shrine Game, 7 p.m., KTVQ

GOLF

11 a.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Los Angeles Country Club, Los Angeles

1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic, Third Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

Noon

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

2:45 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

10 a.m.

ESPN — PLL: Archers vs. Chaos, Columbus, Ohio

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

8 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Martin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier (Middleweights), Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL

Noon

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Chicago Cubs OR Detroit at Minnesota

2 p.m.

FS1 — LA Angels at Kansas City

5 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Boston OR Tampa Bay at San Diego

8 p.m.

FS1 — Cleveland at Arizona

RUGBY (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

CBSSN — Premier Rugby Sevens: Eastern Conference Kickoff, Austin, Texas

SOCCER (MEN’S)

10 a.m.

FS1 — UEFA Euro Qualifying Group Stage: Norway vs. Scotland, Group A, Oslo, Norway

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — UEFA Euro Qualifying Group Stage: Iceland vs. Slovakia, Group J, Reykjavík, Iceland

5 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Preliminary Round: Puerto Rico vs. Suriname, First Round, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

7:15 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Preliminary Round: Guyana vs. Grenada, First Round, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

2 p.m.

CBS — NWSL: Angel City FC at San Diego Wave FC

SPECIAL OLYMPICS

1 p.m.

ABC — Special Olympics World Games 2023: Opening Ceremony, Berlin (Taped)

TRACK AND FIELD

11 a.m.

CNBC — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Bislett Games, Oslo, Norway (Taped)

USFL FOOTBALL

11 a.m.

USA — Pittsburgh vs. New Jersey, Canton, Ohio

2 p.m.

FOX — Birmingham at Memphis

WNBA BASKETBALL

Noon

CBS — Seattle at Dallas

On Radio and Internet

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Billings at Great Falls, 7 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com