Local Events
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: North Division playoffs, Game 1, Missoula PaddleHeads at Billings Mustangs, Dehler Park, 6:35 p.m.
GOLF
College men and women: Rocky Mountain College at Oredigger Invitational, Day 1, at Butte Country Club
High school: Park Invitational, Livingston Golf & Country Club
On TV
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
MLB BASEBALL
11 a.m.
MLBN — Atlanta at Philadelphia (Game 1)
5 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Boston OR Texas at Toronto
9 p.m.
MLBN — San Diego at LA Dodgers OR Cleveland at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)
NFL FOOTBALL
6:15 p.m.
ABC and ESPN — Buffalo at NY Jets
ESPN2 — Buffalo at NY Jets (Manning-Cast)
TENNIS
12:30 p.m.
TENNIS — San Diego-WTA Early Rounds
6:30 p.m.
TENNIS — San Diego-WTA, Osaka-WTA Early Rounds
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: North Division playoffs, Game 1, Missoula PaddleHeads at Billings Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com