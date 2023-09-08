BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Billings at Northern Colorado, 7:05 p.m.
FOOTBALL
High school: Billings West at Great Falls CMR, 7 p.m.
High school: Bozeman Gallatin at Billings Senior, 7 p.m., Wendy’s Field at Daylis Stadium
High school: Billings Skyview at Bozeman, 7 p.m.
High school: Glendive at Lockwood, 7 p.m.
High school: Billings Central at East Helena, 7 p.m.
High school: Hardin at Laurel, 7 p.m.
GOLF
High school: Sidney Invitational, 10 a.m., Sidney Country Club
High school: Butte Invitational, 10 a.m., Fairmont Hot Springs Resort Golf Course
SOCCER
College men: Montana State Billings vs. Texas A&M International, 2 p.m., in Rapid City, S.D.
VOLLEYBALL
College: Montana State Billings vs. Northern State (S.D.), 10 a.m., in Spearfish, S.D.
College: Montana State Billings at Black Hills State (S.D.), 2 p.m.
High school: Billings Skyview at Bozeman Gallatin, 7 p.m.
On TV
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AUTO RACING
2:30 p.m.
FS2 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Practice and Qualifying, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
4 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Sioux Chief Fast Track 150, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
7 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Kansas Lottery 200, Playoffs—Round of 10, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
CFL FOOTBALL
5 p.m.
CBSSN — Hamilton at Ottawa
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
5 p.m.
BTN — Indiana St. at Indiana
5:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Illinois at Kansas
COLLEGE SOCCER (MENS)
5 p.m.
ACCN — Boston College at NC State
6 p.m.
ACCN — Louisville at Syracuse
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMENS)
5 p.m.
SECN — Clemson at Florida
5:30 p.m.
PAC-12 — Pac-12/Big Ten Challenge: Minnesota vs. Oregon, Stanford, Calif.
8 p.m.
PAC-12 — Pac-12/Big Ten Challenge: Ohio St. at Stanford
GOLF
11 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, First Round, Norwood Hill Golf Club, St. Louis
2 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, Second Round, Kenwood Country Club—Kendale Course, Cincinnati
9 p.m.
GOLF — Asian Tour: The Shinhan Donghae Open, Third Round, Ocean Course at Club72, Incheon, South Korea
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
ESPNU — Centennial (Calif.) at Bishop Gorman (Nev.)
HORSE RACING
7 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
Noon
MLBN — Arizona at Chicago Cubs
4:40 p.m.
APPLETV+ — St. Louis at Cincinnati
5 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at NY Yankees OR Kansas City at Toronto
6:10 p.m.
APPLETV+ — San Diego at Houston
NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
NBATV — Exhibition: Perth at Team Ignite
SOCCER (MENS)
9:50 a.m.
FS2 — UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group Stage: Georgia vs. Spain, Group A, Tbilisi, Georgia
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group Stage: Turkey vs. Armenia, Group D, Eskisehir, Turkey
5 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: Valour FC at York United FC
TENNIS
10 a.m.
ESPN2 — ATP: The U.S. Open, Doubles Championship, Flushing, N.Y.
1 p.m.
ESPN — ATP: The U.S. Open, Semifinal, Flushing, N.Y.
5 p.m.
ESPN — ATP: The U.S. Open, Semifinal, Flushing, N.Y.
WNBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
ION — Seattle at Dallas
8 p.m.
ION — Las Vegas at Phoenix
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Billings at Northern Colorado, 7:05 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com
FOOTBALL
High school: Billings West at Great Falls CMR, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com
High school: Billings Central at East Helena, 7 p.m., 1240 AM, 97.5 FM, 100.9 FM and billingscatholicradio.com
High school: Hardin at Laurel, 7 p.m., 99.3 FM and fm99mtn.com
High school: Glendive at Lockwood, 7 p.m., KGHL (94.7 FM and 790 AM) and Mighty790.com