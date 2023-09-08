BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Billings at Northern Colorado, 7:05 p.m.

FOOTBALL

High school: Billings West at Great Falls CMR, 7 p.m.

High school: Bozeman Gallatin at Billings Senior, 7 p.m., Wendy’s Field at Daylis Stadium

High school: Billings Skyview at Bozeman, 7 p.m.

High school: Glendive at Lockwood, 7 p.m.

High school: Billings Central at East Helena, 7 p.m.

High school: Hardin at Laurel, 7 p.m.

GOLF

High school: Sidney Invitational, 10 a.m., Sidney Country Club

High school: Butte Invitational, 10 a.m., Fairmont Hot Springs Resort Golf Course

SOCCER

College men: Montana State Billings vs. Texas A&M International, 2 p.m., in Rapid City, S.D.

VOLLEYBALL

College: Montana State Billings vs. Northern State (S.D.), 10 a.m., in Spearfish, S.D.

College: Montana State Billings at Black Hills State (S.D.), 2 p.m.

High school: Billings Skyview at Bozeman Gallatin, 7 p.m.

On TV

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AUTO RACING

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Practice and Qualifying, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

4 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Sioux Chief Fast Track 150, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

7 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Kansas Lottery 200, Playoffs—Round of 10, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

CFL FOOTBALL

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Hamilton at Ottawa

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

5 p.m.

BTN — Indiana St. at Indiana

5:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Illinois at Kansas

COLLEGE SOCCER (MENS)

5 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at NC State

6 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Syracuse

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMENS)

5 p.m.

SECN — Clemson at Florida

5:30 p.m.

PAC-12 — Pac-12/Big Ten Challenge: Minnesota vs. Oregon, Stanford, Calif.

8 p.m.

PAC-12 — Pac-12/Big Ten Challenge: Ohio St. at Stanford

GOLF

11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, First Round, Norwood Hill Golf Club, St. Louis

2 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, Second Round, Kenwood Country Club—Kendale Course, Cincinnati

9 p.m.

GOLF — Asian Tour: The Shinhan Donghae Open, Third Round, Ocean Course at Club72, Incheon, South Korea

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Centennial (Calif.) at Bishop Gorman (Nev.)

HORSE RACING

7 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

Noon

MLBN — Arizona at Chicago Cubs

4:40 p.m.

APPLETV+ — St. Louis at Cincinnati

5 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at NY Yankees OR Kansas City at Toronto

6:10 p.m.

APPLETV+ — San Diego at Houston

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — Exhibition: Perth at Team Ignite

SOCCER (MENS)

9:50 a.m.

FS2 — UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group Stage: Georgia vs. Spain, Group A, Tbilisi, Georgia

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group Stage: Turkey vs. Armenia, Group D, Eskisehir, Turkey

5 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: Valour FC at York United FC

TENNIS

10 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP: The U.S. Open, Doubles Championship, Flushing, N.Y.

1 p.m.

ESPN — ATP: The U.S. Open, Semifinal, Flushing, N.Y.

5 p.m.

ESPN — ATP: The U.S. Open, Semifinal, Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

ION — Seattle at Dallas

8 p.m.

ION — Las Vegas at Phoenix

On Radio and Internet

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Billings at Northern Colorado, 7:05 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com

FOOTBALL

High school: Billings West at Great Falls CMR, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

High school: Billings Central at East Helena, 7 p.m., 1240 AM, 97.5 FM, 100.9 FM and billingscatholicradio.com

High school: Hardin at Laurel, 7 p.m., 99.3 FM and fm99mtn.com

High school: Glendive at Lockwood, 7 p.m., KGHL (94.7 FM and 790 AM) and Mighty790.com