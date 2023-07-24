Sports Guide
Local Events
BASEBALL
Legion: State AA Tournament, at Missoula
On TV
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
BULL RIDING
8 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR Teams: The Cheyenne Frontier Days, Cheyenne, Wyo.
MLB BASEBALL
11 a.m.
MLBN — San Francisco at Detroit
5 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Colorado at Washington OR Kansas City at Cleveland
People are also reading…
8 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at LA Dodgers OR St. Louis at Arizona (7:30 p.m.)
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Colombia vs. South Korea, Group H, Sydney
11:30 p.m.
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: New Zealand vs. Philippines, Group A, Wellington, New Zealand
TENNIS
5 p.m.
TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP Early Rounds
GOLF
British Open Leaders
At Royal Liverpool, Hoylake, England
Purse: $16.5M; Yardage: 7,383; Par: 71
Final Round, Sunday
$3,000,000
Brian Harman 67-65-69-70—271 -13
$1,084,625
Jason Day 72-67-69-69—277 -7
Tom Kim 74-68-68-67—277 -7
Jon Rahm 74-70-63-70—277 -7
Sepp Straka 71-67-70-69—277 -7
$551,250
Emiliano Grillo 66-74-70-68—278 -6
Rory McIlroy 71-70-69-68—278 -6
$403,350
Shubhankar Sharma 68-71-70-70—279 -5
Cameron Young 72-68-66-73—279 -5
$308,400
Tommy Fleetwood 66-71-71-72—280 -4
Max Homa 68-73-70-69—280 -4
Matthew Jordan 69-72-69-70—280 -4
$232,875
Thomas Detry 74-69-67-71—281 -3
Viktor Hovland 70-72-66-73—281 -3
Hideki Matsuyama 70-72-69-70—281 -3
Henrik Stenson 73-68-71-69—281 -3
$187,900
Laurie Canter 71-70-73-68—282 -2
Alex Fitzpatrick 74-70-65-73—282 -2
Xander Schauffele 70-74-68-70—282 -2
$163,067
Tyrrell Hatton 71-73-68-71—283 -1
Sungjae Im 70-74-67-72—283 -1
Antoine Rozner 67-74-67-75—283 -1
$121,500
Byeong Hun An 73-70-69-72—284 E
Stewart Cink 68-73-71-72—284 E
Rickie Fowler 72-73-67-72—284 E
Nicolai Hojgaard 71-70-69-74—284 E
Adrian Meronk 72-71-74-67—284 E
Alex Noren 68-75-71-70—284 E
Louis Oosthuizen 74-70-71-69—284 E
Scottie Scheffler 70-75-72-67—284 E
Matthew Southgate 71-70-74-69—284 E
Jordan Spieth 69-71-71-73—284 E
$84,113
Richard Bland 70-71-71-73—285 +1
Patrick Cantlay 70-75-67-73—285 +1
Wyndham Clark 68-73-71-73—285 +1
Romain Langasque 70-74-67-74—285 +1
Patrick Reed 70-74-68-73—285 +1
Adam Scott 72-73-71-69—285 +1
Cameron Smith 72-72-68-73—285 +1
Oliver Wilson 69-74-71-71—285 +1
$58,725
Alexander Bjork 69-73-70-74—286 +2
Matt Fitzpatrick 72-72-67-75—286 +2
Min Woo Lee 71-68-72-75—286 +2
Hurly Long 72-72-71-71—286 +2
Victor Perez 74-71-71-70—286 +2
J.T. Poston 71-73-69-73—286 +2
Marcel Siem 71-71-74-70—286 +2
Jordan L. Smith 71-72-71-72—286 +2
$45,933
Abraham Ancer 72-71-71-73—287 +3
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 73-71-71-72—287 +3
Brendon Todd 74-70-69-74—287 +3
$43,433
Corey Conners 73-71-68-76—288 +4
Ryan Fox 78-67-69-74—288 +4
Michael Stewart 68-73-71-76—288 +4
$41,375
Zach Johnson 75-69-71-74—289 +5
Adrian Otaegui 67-73-77-72—289 +5
Andrew Putnam 73-72-73-71—289 +5
Gary Woodland 73-71-73-72—289 +5
$40,500
B. Robinson-Thompson 71-73-73-73—290 +6
$39,900
Bryson DeChambeau 74-70-74-73—291 +7
Rikuya Hoshino 75-69-70-77—291 +7
Kurt Kitayama 72-72-72-75—291 +7
Scott Stallings 74-71-75-71—291 +7
$39,025
Padraig Harrington 74-71-73-74—292 +8
Brooks Koepka 70-75-72-75—292 +8
Guido Migliozzi 69-72-71-80—292 +8
Richie Ramsay 73-72-71-76—292 +8
$38,033
David Lingmerth 70-75-70-78—293 +9
Sami Valimaki, 76-68-70-79—293 +9
Danny Willett 73-72-75-73—293 +9
$37,550
Joost Luiten 71-72-71-80—294 +10
Robert Macintyre 74-71-73-76—294 +10
Thomas Pieters 70-73-71-80—294 +10
$0
Christo Lamprecht 66-79-76-74—295 +11
$37,300
Thriston Lawrence 71-70-75-79—295 +11
$37,175
Zack Fischer 71-73-75-78—297 +13