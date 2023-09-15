Local Events

CROSS COUNTRY

High school: Fergus Invitational, 10 a.m., Lewistown

High school: Butte Invitational, noon

College: Montana State Billings and Rocky Mountain College at Montana, University of Montana Golf Course

FOOTBALL

High school: Billings Senior vs. Billings West, 7 p.m., Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium

High school: Billings Skyview at Belgrade, 7 p.m.

High school: Lockwood at Lewistown, 7 p.m.

High school: Laurel at Billings Central, 7 p.m., at Herb Klindt Field

GOLF

High school: Laurel Invitational, 9 a.m., Laurel Golf Club

High school: Bozeman Invitational, 9 a.m., Valley View Golf Club

SOCCER

College women: Providence at Rocky Mountain College, 1 p.m.

College men: Providence at Rocky Mountain College, 3:30 p.m.

High school girls: Great Falls CMR at Billings West, 3 p.m.

High school girls: Great Falls at Billings Skyview, 3 p.m.

High school boys: Great Falls CMR at Billings West, 5 p.m.

High school boys: Great Falls at Billings Skyview, 5 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College: Rocky Mountain College vs. Montana Tech, 11 a.m., in Dillon

High school: Billings West at Great Falls CMR, 5 p.m.

High school: Lockwood at East Helena, 7 p.m.

On TV

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMENS)

9 p.m.

FS2 — AFL: Richmond at Greater Western Sydney

AUTO RACING

12:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

2:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

5:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Food City 300, Playoffs - Round of 12, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

BOXING

7:30 p.m.

SHO — ShoBox: The New Generation, Bethlehem, Penn. (Taped)

8 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Joet Gonzalez (Featherweights), Corpus Christi, Texas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

5 p.m.

ESPN — Army at UTSA

FS1 — Virginia at Maryland

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Utah St. at Air Force

COLLEGE SOCCER (MENS)

6 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Louisville

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMENS)

4 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at Miami

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMENS)

3:30 p.m.

BTN — Illinois at UCF

6 p.m.

BTN — Southern Cal at Purdue

GOLF

11:30 a.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Simmons Bank Open For The Snedeker Foundation, Second Round, The Grove, College Grove, Tenn.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford International, First Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Second Round, Silverado Resort and Spa - North Course, Napa, Calif.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

6 p.m.

ESPNU — McCallie (Tenn.) at Brentwood Academy (Tenn.)

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Pittsburgh OR Atlanta at Miami

5:05 p.m.

APPLETV+ — Tampa Bay at Baltimore

6:15 p.m.

APPLETV+ — Philadelphia at St. Louis

8 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at Seattle OR Chicago Cubs at Arizona (7:30 p.m.)

TENNIS

3 p.m.

TENNIS — San Diego-WTA Semifinal

6:30 p.m.

TENNIS — San Diego-WTA, Osaka-WTA Semifinals

WNBA BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Playoffs First Round: Washington at New York, Game 1

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Playoffs First Round: Atlanta at Dallas, Game 1

On Radio and Internet

FOOTBALL

High school: Billings West vs. Billings Senior, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

High school: Joliet at Red Lodge, 7 p.m., 99.3 FM and fm99mtn.com

High school: Laurel at Billings Central, 7 p.m., 99.3 FM and fm99mtn.com, Stream 2; 1240 AM, 97.5 FM, 100.9 FM and billingscatholicradio.com

High school: Lockwood at Lewistown, 7 p.m., KGHL (94.7 FM and 790 AM) and Mighty790.com