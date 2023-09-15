Local Events
CROSS COUNTRY
High school: Fergus Invitational, 10 a.m., Lewistown
High school: Butte Invitational, noon
College: Montana State Billings and Rocky Mountain College at Montana, University of Montana Golf Course
FOOTBALL
High school: Billings Senior vs. Billings West, 7 p.m., Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium
High school: Billings Skyview at Belgrade, 7 p.m.
High school: Lockwood at Lewistown, 7 p.m.
High school: Laurel at Billings Central, 7 p.m., at Herb Klindt Field
GOLF
High school: Laurel Invitational, 9 a.m., Laurel Golf Club
High school: Bozeman Invitational, 9 a.m., Valley View Golf Club
SOCCER
College women: Providence at Rocky Mountain College, 1 p.m.
College men: Providence at Rocky Mountain College, 3:30 p.m.
High school girls: Great Falls CMR at Billings West, 3 p.m.
High school girls: Great Falls at Billings Skyview, 3 p.m.
High school boys: Great Falls CMR at Billings West, 5 p.m.
High school boys: Great Falls at Billings Skyview, 5 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College: Rocky Mountain College vs. Montana Tech, 11 a.m., in Dillon
High school: Billings West at Great Falls CMR, 5 p.m.
High school: Lockwood at East Helena, 7 p.m.
On TV
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMENS)
9 p.m.
FS2 — AFL: Richmond at Greater Western Sydney
AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.
2:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.
5:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Food City 300, Playoffs - Round of 12, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.
BOXING
7:30 p.m.
SHO — ShoBox: The New Generation, Bethlehem, Penn. (Taped)
8 p.m.
ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Joet Gonzalez (Featherweights), Corpus Christi, Texas
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
5 p.m.
ESPN — Army at UTSA
FS1 — Virginia at Maryland
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Utah St. at Air Force
COLLEGE SOCCER (MENS)
6 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Louisville
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMENS)
4 p.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at Miami
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMENS)
3:30 p.m.
BTN — Illinois at UCF
6 p.m.
BTN — Southern Cal at Purdue
GOLF
11:30 a.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Simmons Bank Open For The Snedeker Foundation, Second Round, The Grove, College Grove, Tenn.
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford International, First Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D.
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Second Round, Silverado Resort and Spa - North Course, Napa, Calif.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
6 p.m.
ESPNU — McCallie (Tenn.) at Brentwood Academy (Tenn.)
HORSE RACING
11 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Pittsburgh OR Atlanta at Miami
5:05 p.m.
APPLETV+ — Tampa Bay at Baltimore
6:15 p.m.
APPLETV+ — Philadelphia at St. Louis
8 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at Seattle OR Chicago Cubs at Arizona (7:30 p.m.)
TENNIS
3 p.m.
TENNIS — San Diego-WTA Semifinal
6:30 p.m.
TENNIS — San Diego-WTA, Osaka-WTA Semifinals
WNBA BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Playoffs First Round: Washington at New York, Game 1
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Playoffs First Round: Atlanta at Dallas, Game 1
On Radio and Internet
FOOTBALL
High school: Billings West vs. Billings Senior, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com
High school: Joliet at Red Lodge, 7 p.m., 99.3 FM and fm99mtn.com
High school: Laurel at Billings Central, 7 p.m., 99.3 FM and fm99mtn.com, Stream 2; 1240 AM, 97.5 FM, 100.9 FM and billingscatholicradio.com
High school: Lockwood at Lewistown, 7 p.m., KGHL (94.7 FM and 790 AM) and Mighty790.com