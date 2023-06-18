Local Events
BASEBALL
Legion: Helena at Billings Royals, Dehler Park, noon
Legion: Laurel at Powell (Wyo.) Invitational
Pioneer League: Billings at Great Falls, 11:30 a.m.
RODEO
Belt PRCA Rodeo and Breakaway Roping
Jordan Match Xtreme Bronc Ride
NRA Wilsall
On TV
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AUTO RACING
10:30 a.m.
ABC — Formula 1: The Pirelli Canadian Grand Prix, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
11:30 a.m.
CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The Liqui Moly Motorrad Grand Prix, Oberlungwitz, Germany (Taped)
USA — NTT IndyCar Series: The Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.
CFL FOOTBALL
5 p.m.
CBSSN — Hamilton at Toronto
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Noon
ESPN — College World Series: TCU vs. West Virginia, Game 5, Omaha, Neb.
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — College World Series: Florida vs. Oral Roberts, Game 6, Omaha, Neb.
GOLF
11 a.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, Los Angeles Country Club, Los Angeles
Noon
CBS — LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic, Final Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.
HORSE RACING
11 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
1:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
2 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
11:05 a.m.
PEACOCK — Baltimore at Chicago Cubs
11:30 a.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at NY Mets OR Colorado at Atlanta
2:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at LA Dodgers OR Tampa Bay at San Diego (Joined in Progress)
5 p.m.
ESPN — NY Yankees at Boston
RUGBY (MEN’S)
11:30 p.m.
FS2 — MLR: Houston at New England
5 p.m.
FS1 — MLR: Seattle at San Diego
SOCCER (MEN’S)
12:30 p.m.
FOX — UEFA Nations League: Croatia vs. Spain, Final, Rotterdam, Netherlands
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.
CBS — NWSL: NJ/NY Gotham FC at Racing Louisville FC
SOFTBALL
11 a.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Filler vs. Team Taylor, Rosemont, Ill.
1:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Leach vs. Team Taylor, Rosemont, Ill.
USFL FOOTBALL
11 a.m.
FS1 — New Orleans vs. Houston, Memphis, Tenn.
5 p.m.
FOX — Philadelphia at Michigan
WNBA BASKETBALL
10 a.m.
CBS — Phoenix at New York
2 p.m.
CBSSN — Atlanta at Indiana
9 p.m. 2 p.m.
NBATV — Minnesota at Las Vegas
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Billings at Great Falls, 11:30 a.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com