Local Events

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Billings at Northern Colorado, 7:05 p.m.

Legion: Goldsmith Gallery Tournament, Dehler Park

Legion: Miles City at Laurel (2), 1 p.m.

BIG SKY STATE GAMES

Open water swimming, at Lake Elmo State Park, 8 a.m.

RODEO

PRCA: Home of Champions Rodeo Xtreme Bulls, Red Lodge

On TV

AUTO RACING

8 a.m.

CBSSN — Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe: Round 4, Stavelot, Belgium

8:25 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The Rolex Austrian Grand Prix Sprint, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

9 a.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Chicago Street Race, Chicago

10 a.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Chicago Street Race, Chicago

11:30 a.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Chicago Street Race, Chicago

12:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Chicago Street Race, Chicago

3 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Loop 121, Chicago Street Race, Chicago

BIG3 BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

CBS — Week 2: 3’s Company vs. Killer 3’s, Power vs. Tri-State, Ball Hogs vs. Enemies, Trilogy vs. Triplets, 3 Headed Monsters vs. Bivouac, Ghost Ballers vs. Aliens, Dallas

BOXING

8 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Jared Anderson vs. Charles Martin (Heavyweights), Toledo, Ohio

CFL FOOTBALL

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Winnipeg at Montreal

CYCLING

6 a.m.

NBC — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 1, 113 miles, Bilbao, Spain

Midnight (Sunday)

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 1, 113 miles, Bilbao, Spain

GOLF

11 a.m.

CW — LIV Golf League: Second Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain (Taped)

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

Noon

NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Third Round, SentryWorld, Stevens Point, Wis.

1 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

11:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

6 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

2 p.m.

ESPNU — World Championship: TBD, Bronze-Medal Game, San Diego

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — World Championship: TBD, Gold-Medal Game, San Diego

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

2 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

5 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov (Middleweights), Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL

Noon

FS1 — NY Yankees at St. Louis

5 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, LA Dodgers at Kansas City, Tampa Bay at Seattle

8 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at LA Angels OR Detroit at Colorado (9 p.m.)

RUGBY (MEN’S)

3:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLR: Old Glory DC at New England

SOCCER (MEN’S)

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Cuba vs. Guadeloupe, Group D, Houston

8 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Guatemala vs. Canada, Group D, Houston

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL Championship: Memphis 901 FC at Phoenix Rising

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

CBSSN — International Friendly: England vs. Portugal, Keynes, England (Taped)

8 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL: Kansas City at Portland

SWIMMING

11 a.m.

NBC — U.S. National Championships: Qualifier Finals, Indianapolis (Taped)

5 p.m.

PEACOCK — U.S. National Championships: Qualifier Finals, Indianapolis

TENNIS

10 a.m.

TENNIS — Mallorca-ATP Final

TRACK AND FIELD

11 a.m.

CNBC — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Athletissima Meet, Lausanne, Switzerland (Taped)

USFL FOOTBALL

6 p.m.

NBC — 2023 USFL Championship: Pittsburgh vs. Birmingham, Canton, Ohio

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ABC — Connecticut at Las Vegas

8 p.m.

NBATV — Minnesota at Phoenix

On Radio and Internet

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Billings at Northern Colorado, 7:05 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com