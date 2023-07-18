Local Events
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Billings at Glacier, 7:05 p.m.
On TV
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
CYCLING
Midnight (Wednesday)
USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 16 - Individual Time-Trial, 14 miles, Passy to Combloux, France (Taped)
MLB BASEBALL
5 p.m.
TBS — LA Dodgers at Baltimore
7:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at LA Angels OR Minnesota at Seattle
People are also reading…
WNBA BASKETBALL
5 p.m.
NBATV — Minnesota at Atlanta
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Connecticut at Phoenix
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Billings at Glacier, 7:05 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com