Local Events

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Billings at Northern Colorado, 7:05 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

High school: Red Lodge Invitational, 10 a.m.

High school: Bozeman Invitational, 4 p.m., Bridger Creek Golf Course

College men: Montana State Billings at Montana, University of Montana Golf Course

FOOTBALL

College: Montana State at South Dakota State, 5 p.m.

College: Montana at Utah Tech, 7 p.m.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Fusion Fight League Rumble Under the Rims 5, 7 p.m., First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

SOCCER

College men: Jamestown (N.D.) at Rocky Mountain College, 3 p.m.

College women: Carroll College at Montana State Billings, 3 p.m.

High school girls: Lockwood at Billings Central, 10 a.m., Amend Park

High school girls: Billings West at Belgrade, noon

High school girls: Billings Skyview at Billings Senior, 5 p.m., Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium

High school boys: Lockwood at Billings Central, noon, Amend Park

High school boys: Billings West at Belgrade, 2 p.m.

High school boys: Billings Skyview at Billings Senior, 7 p.m., Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium

VOLLEYBALL

College: Montana State Billings vs. University of Mary (N.D.), 9 a.m., in Spearfish, S.D.

College: Montana State Billings vs. South Dakota Mines, 3 p.m., in Spearfish, S.D.

High school: East Helena at Laurel, 3 p.m.

High school: Miles City at Lockwood, 4 p.m.

High school: Billings Central at Glendive, 4 p.m.

On TV

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AUTO RACING

8 a.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice and Qualifying, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

10 a.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

1 p.m.

USA — Pro Motocross Championship: Playoffs - Round 1, Concord, N.C.

1:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Kansas Lottery 300, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 a.m.

ACCN — Vanderbilt at Wake Forest

10 a.m.

ABC — Notre Dame at NC State

BTN — Youngstown St. at Ohio St.

CBSSN — Delaware St. at Army

ESPN — Utah at Baylor

ESPN2 — Purdue at Virginia Tech

ESPNU — James Madison at Virginia

FOX — Nebraska at Colorado

FS1 — Troy at Kansas St.

PEACOCK — Delaware at Penn St.

SECN — Ball St. at Georgia

12:15 p.m.

ACCN — Charleston Southern at Clemson

1:30 p.m.

ABC — Texas A&M at Miami

BTN — Regional Coverage: Richmond at Michigan St. OR UTEP at Northwestern

CBS — UNLV at Michigan

CBSSN — Wagner at Navy

ESPN2 — Mississippi at Tulane

FOX — Iowa at Iowa St.

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Marshall at East Carolina

SECN — Kent St. at Arkansas

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Tulsa at Washington

3:15 p.m.

ACCN — Appalachian St. at North Carolina

4:30 p.m.

CW — Cincinnati at Pittsburgh

5 p.m.

KTVQ — Montana State at South Dakota State

ESPN — Texas at Alabama

ESPN2 — Texas at Alabama (Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show)

FOX —Oregon at Texas Tech

FS1 — UCF at Boise St.

NFLN — Houston at Rice

5:30 p.m.

ABC — Wisconsin at Washington St.

BTN — Regional Coverage: E. Michigan at Minnesota OR Temple at Rutgers

CBS — UCLA at San Diego St.

ESPNU — McNeese St. at Florida

NBC — Charlotte at Maryland

SECN — Arizona at Mississippi St.

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Air Force at Sam Houston St.

6:30 p.m.

ACCN — Southern Miss. at Florida St.

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — UC Davis at Oregon St.

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Auburn at California

ESPNU — Jackson St. at Southern U. (Taped)

FOX — Stanford at Southern Cal

FS1 — Oklahoma St. at Arizona St.

GOLF

Noon

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, Third Round, Kenwood Country Club - Kendale Course, Cincinnati

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, Second Round, Norwood Hill Golf Club, St. Louis

9 p.m.

GOLF — Asian Tour: The Shinhan Donghae Open, Final Round, Ocean Course at Club72, Incheon, South Korea

HORSE RACING

7:30 a.m.

FS2 — The Irish Champion Stakes: From Carmanhall And Leopardstown, Dublin

6 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

6 p.m.

ESPNEWS — UFC 293 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Sydney

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

FS1 — Seattle at Tampa Bay

5 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at Houston OR Pittsburgh at Atlanta

8 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at LA Angels OR Colorado at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9:50 a.m.

FS2 — UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group Stage: Ukraine vs. England, Group C, Wroclaw, Poland

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — International Friendly: Germany vs. Japan, Wolfsburg, Germany

3:30 p.m.

TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Uzbekistan, St. Louis

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

10:30 a.m.

CBS — NWSL UKG Challenge Cup: North Carolina vs. Racing Louisville FC, Final, Cary, NC.

TENNIS

2 p.m.

ESPN — WTA: The U.S. Open, Championship, Flushing, N.Y.

TRACK AND FIELD

11 a.m.

CNBC — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Memorial van Damme, Brussels (Taped)

On Radio and Internet

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Billings at Northern Colorado, 7:05 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com

FOOTBALL

College: Montana State at South Dakota State, 5 p.m., KGHL (790 AM, 94.7 FM) and Mighty790.com

College: Montana at Utah Tech, 7 p.m., ESPN+