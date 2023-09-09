Local Events
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Billings at Northern Colorado, 7:05 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
High school: Red Lodge Invitational, 10 a.m.
High school: Bozeman Invitational, 4 p.m., Bridger Creek Golf Course
College men: Montana State Billings at Montana, University of Montana Golf Course
FOOTBALL
College: Montana State at South Dakota State, 5 p.m.
College: Montana at Utah Tech, 7 p.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Fusion Fight League Rumble Under the Rims 5, 7 p.m., First Interstate Arena at MetraPark
SOCCER
College men: Jamestown (N.D.) at Rocky Mountain College, 3 p.m.
College women: Carroll College at Montana State Billings, 3 p.m.
High school girls: Lockwood at Billings Central, 10 a.m., Amend Park
High school girls: Billings West at Belgrade, noon
High school girls: Billings Skyview at Billings Senior, 5 p.m., Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium
High school boys: Lockwood at Billings Central, noon, Amend Park
High school boys: Billings West at Belgrade, 2 p.m.
High school boys: Billings Skyview at Billings Senior, 7 p.m., Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium
VOLLEYBALL
College: Montana State Billings vs. University of Mary (N.D.), 9 a.m., in Spearfish, S.D.
College: Montana State Billings vs. South Dakota Mines, 3 p.m., in Spearfish, S.D.
High school: East Helena at Laurel, 3 p.m.
High school: Miles City at Lockwood, 4 p.m.
High school: Billings Central at Glendive, 4 p.m.
On TV
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AUTO RACING
8 a.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice and Qualifying, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
10 a.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
1 p.m.
USA — Pro Motocross Championship: Playoffs - Round 1, Concord, N.C.
1:30 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Kansas Lottery 300, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9 a.m.
ACCN — Vanderbilt at Wake Forest
10 a.m.
ABC — Notre Dame at NC State
BTN — Youngstown St. at Ohio St.
CBSSN — Delaware St. at Army
ESPN — Utah at Baylor
ESPN2 — Purdue at Virginia Tech
ESPNU — James Madison at Virginia
FOX — Nebraska at Colorado
FS1 — Troy at Kansas St.
PEACOCK — Delaware at Penn St.
SECN — Ball St. at Georgia
12:15 p.m.
ACCN — Charleston Southern at Clemson
1:30 p.m.
ABC — Texas A&M at Miami
BTN — Regional Coverage: Richmond at Michigan St. OR UTEP at Northwestern
CBS — UNLV at Michigan
CBSSN — Wagner at Navy
ESPN2 — Mississippi at Tulane
FOX — Iowa at Iowa St.
2 p.m.
ESPNU — Marshall at East Carolina
SECN — Kent St. at Arkansas
3 p.m.
PAC-12N — Tulsa at Washington
3:15 p.m.
ACCN — Appalachian St. at North Carolina
4:30 p.m.
CW — Cincinnati at Pittsburgh
5 p.m.
KTVQ — Montana State at South Dakota State
ESPN — Texas at Alabama
ESPN2 — Texas at Alabama (Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show)
FOX —Oregon at Texas Tech
FS1 — UCF at Boise St.
NFLN — Houston at Rice
5:30 p.m.
ABC — Wisconsin at Washington St.
BTN — Regional Coverage: E. Michigan at Minnesota OR Temple at Rutgers
CBS — UCLA at San Diego St.
ESPNU — McNeese St. at Florida
NBC — Charlotte at Maryland
SECN — Arizona at Mississippi St.
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Air Force at Sam Houston St.
6:30 p.m.
ACCN — Southern Miss. at Florida St.
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — UC Davis at Oregon St.
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — Auburn at California
ESPNU — Jackson St. at Southern U. (Taped)
FOX — Stanford at Southern Cal
FS1 — Oklahoma St. at Arizona St.
GOLF
Noon
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, Third Round, Kenwood Country Club - Kendale Course, Cincinnati
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, Second Round, Norwood Hill Golf Club, St. Louis
9 p.m.
GOLF — Asian Tour: The Shinhan Donghae Open, Final Round, Ocean Course at Club72, Incheon, South Korea
HORSE RACING
7:30 a.m.
FS2 — The Irish Champion Stakes: From Carmanhall And Leopardstown, Dublin
6 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6 p.m.
ESPNEWS — UFC 293 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Sydney
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
FS1 — Seattle at Tampa Bay
5 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at Houston OR Pittsburgh at Atlanta
8 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at LA Angels OR Colorado at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9:50 a.m.
FS2 — UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group Stage: Ukraine vs. England, Group C, Wroclaw, Poland
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — International Friendly: Germany vs. Japan, Wolfsburg, Germany
3:30 p.m.
TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Uzbekistan, St. Louis
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
10:30 a.m.
CBS — NWSL UKG Challenge Cup: North Carolina vs. Racing Louisville FC, Final, Cary, NC.
TENNIS
2 p.m.
ESPN — WTA: The U.S. Open, Championship, Flushing, N.Y.
TRACK AND FIELD
11 a.m.
CNBC — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Memorial van Damme, Brussels (Taped)
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Billings at Northern Colorado, 7:05 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com
FOOTBALL
College: Montana State at South Dakota State, 5 p.m., KGHL (790 AM, 94.7 FM) and Mighty790.com
College: Montana at Utah Tech, 7 p.m., ESPN+