Sports Guide
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Billings at Missoula, 7:05 p.m.
RODEO
PRCA: Northeast Montana Fair & Rodeo, Glasgow
PRCA: Glasgow Breakaway Roping
PRCA: Missoula Stampede Xtreme Bulls
SOCCER
College women: Casper (Wyo.) College at Rocky Mountain College, 2 p.m.
On TV
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MENS)
10 a.m.
NBATV — Exhibition: Southern Cal vs. Mega MIS, Mykonos, Greece
FISHING
2 p.m.
CBSSN — SFC: The White Marlin Open, Ocean City, Md.
GOLF
4 p.m.
GOLF — USGA U.S. Women’s Amateur: Round of 64, Chambers Bay, University Place, Wash.
HORSE RACING
11 a.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live: Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
9 a.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Midwest Region - Semifinal, Whitestown, Ind.
11 a.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD, Bristol, Conn.
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League World Series Regional: TBD, San Bernardino, Calif.
3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Great Lakes Region - Championship, Whitestown, Ind.
5 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD, Bristol, Conn.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD, San Bernardino, Calif.
MLB BASEBALL
10:30 a.m.
MLBN — Miami at Cincinnati
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Colorado at Milwaukee (Joined in Progress)
5 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at NY Mets OR Houston at Baltimore
9 p.m.
MLBN — San Francisco at LA Angels (Joined in Progress)
SOCCER (MENS)
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — USL Championship: FC Tulsa at Colorado Springs
7:55 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF Central American Cup Group Stage: FC Motagua vs. San Miguelito, Group D, Tegucigalpa, Honduras
SOFTBALL
2:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Romero vs. Team Davidson, Greenville, N.C.
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Faraimo vs. Team Alexander, Greenville, N.C.
TENNIS
9 a.m.
TENNIS — Canadian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Billings at Missoula, 7:05 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com