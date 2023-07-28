Sports Guide
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Billings at Great Falls, 7 p.m.
Legion: State A Tournament, at Laurel
MOTORSPORTS
Great American Championship Trophy Motorcycle Hill Climb, Billings Motorcycle Club, 8 a.m.
105th Great American Championship Pro Motorcycle Hill Climb, Billings Motorcycle Club, 1 p.m.
RODEO
PRCA: Last Chance Stampede, Helena
PRCA: Kootenai River Stampede, Libby
PRCA: Libby Breakaway Roping
NRA Plentywood
WRESTLING
People are also reading…
Cultural-Exchange: Germany vs. Team Montana/Billings, 5:30 p.m., Billings Senior
On TV
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
3 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice and Qualifying, Road America, Elkhart, Wis.
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Second Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France
9:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Second Round, Royal Porthcawl GC, Wales, England (Taped)
Noon
GOLF — U.S. Junior Amateur: Semifinals, Daniel Island Club, Charleston, S.C.
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Second Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
HORSE RACING
11 a.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
9 a.m.
ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Regional, Warner Robins, Ga.
11 a.m.
ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Regional, Bristol, Conn.
1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Regional, Whitestown, Ind.
3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Regional, San Bernardino, Calif.
5 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Regional, Bristol, Conn.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Regional, San Bernardino, Calif.
MLB BASEBALL
6 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Houston OR Minnesota at Kansas City
SOFTBALL
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team McCleney vs. Team Denham, Rosemont, Ill.
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Mulipola vs. Team Rhodes, Rosemont, Ill.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
5 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: Vancouver FC at Forge FC
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
1:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Sweden vs. Italy, Group G, Wellington, New Zealand
TENNIS
5 p.m.
TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
ION — Minnesota at New York
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Billings at Great Falls, 7 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com