Local Events
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: North Division playoffs, Game 2, Billings Mustangs at Missoula PaddleHeads, 7:10 p.m.
On TV
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Kentucky at Louisville
FS1 — Wisconsin at Marquette
WNBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Playoffs: TBD
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Playoffs: TBD
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: North Division playoffs, Game 2, Billings Mustangs at Missoula PaddleHeads, 7:10 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com
SPORTS TALK
Cat Chat: With Montana State head football coach Brent Vigen, 6:30 p.m., KGHL (790 AM, 94.7 FM) and Mighty790.com