Sports Guide

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Northern Colorado at Billings, 1:05 p.m.

SOCCER

College women: Northwest College (Wyo.) at Rocky Mountain College, 1 p.m.

College men: Northwest College (Wyo.) at Rocky Mountain College, 3:30 p.m.

On TV

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AUTO RACING

8 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Uddevalla, Sweden

9 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Uddevalla, Sweden

11 a.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, Kan. (Taped)

12:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis

1 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The Menards NHRA Nationals Presented By PetArmor, Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, Kan.

BIG3 BASKETBALL

10 a.m.

CBS — Week 8: Killer 3’s vs. Ghost Ballers, Power vs. Triplets, Tri-State vs. Enemies, Trilogy vs. Ball Hogs, Detroit

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MENS)

10 a.m.

NBATV — Exhibition: Southern Cal vs. KK SC Derby

FIBA BASKETBALL (MENS)

1:30 p.m.

FOX — Exhibition: U.S. vs. Spain, Malaga, Spain

GOLF

10 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Final Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.

NBC — LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, Final Round, Walton Heath Old Course, Tadworth, England

11 a.m.

CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, Bedminster, N.J.

Noon

CBS — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Final Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, Final Round, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash. (Taped)

5 p.m.

GOLF — USGA U.S. Women’s Amateur: Championship Match, Chambers Bay, University Place, Wash.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

11 a.m.

ESPNU — Factory All-American Game: American vs. National, Arlington, Texas

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

10 a.m.

ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Third-Place Game, Greenville, N.C.

1 p.m.

ABC — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Championship, Greenville, N.C.

MLB BASEBALL

10:05 a.m.

PEACOCK — Detroit at Boston

11:30 a.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at Toronto OR NY Yankees at Miami

2:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Colorado at LA Dodgers OR Baltimore at Seattle (Joined in Progress)

5 p.m.

ESPN — Atlanta at NY Mets

ESPN2 — Atlanta at NY Mets (KayRod Cast)

NFL FOOTBALL

11 a.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Kansas City at New Orleans

2 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: San Francisco at Las Vegas

RODEO

3 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: Camping World Teams Series, Anaheim, Calif.

SOFTBALL

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Alexander vs. Team Romero, Rosemont, Ill.

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Davidson vs. Team Faraimo, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

11:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Canadian Open-ATP/WTA Singles and Doubles Finals

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — New York at Indiana

4 p.m.

NBATV — Phoenix at Seattle

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Atlanta at Las Vegas

On Radio and Internet

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Northern Colorado at Billings, 1:05 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com