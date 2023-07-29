Sports Guide
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Billings at Great Falls, 7 p.m.
Legion: State A Tournament, at Laurel
BIG SKY STATE GAMES
Grass Quad Volleyball, Middle School, High School and Women’s, 8 a.m., Rose Park
MOTORSPORTS
105th Great American Championship Pro Motorcycle Hill Climb, Billings Motorcycle Club, 1 p.m.
RODEO
PRCA: Last Chance Stampede, Helena
PRCA: Dawson County Fair and Rodeo, Glendive
PRCA: Kootenai River Stampede, Libby
PRCA: Libby Breakaway Roping
On TV
AUTO RACING
8:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Belgian Grand Prix Sprint Race, Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
9:30 a.m.
CBSSN — ABB FIA Formula E: The Hankook London E-Prix, Round 15, London
10 a.m.
CBS — ABB FIA Formula E: The Hankook London E-Prix, Round 15, London
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif. (Taped)
10:30 a.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.
1 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Henry 180, Road America, Elkhart, Wis.
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Worldwide Express 250, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.
CFL FOOTBALL
2 p.m.
CBSSN — Saskatchewan at Toronto
5 p.m.
CBSSN — B.C. at Edmonton
GOLF
7 a.m.
CNBC — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Third Round, Royal Porthcawl GC, Wales, England
10 a.m.
NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Third Round, Royal Porthcawl GC, Wales, England
11 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
1 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
GOLF — U.S. Junior Amateur: Championship Match, Daniel Island Club, Charleston, S.C.
HORSE RACING
10:30 a.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
11:30 a.m.
FS1 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
1 p.m.
FOX — Saratoga Live: The Jim Dandy Stakes, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
4 p.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — LA Angels at Toronto
2 p.m.
FS1 — Detroit at Miami
5 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Boston at San Francisco, Tampa Bay at Houston, NY Yankees at Baltimore
8 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at LA Dodgers OR Texas at San Diego (Joined in Progress)
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6:30 a.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Panama vs. Jamaica, Group F, Perth, Australia
10:30 p.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: South Korea vs. Morocco, Group H, Adelaide, Australia
1 a.m. (Sunday)
FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Switzerland vs. New Zealand, Group A, Dunedin, New Zealand
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Norway vs. Philippines, Group A, Auckland, New Zealand
3:30 a.m. (Sunday)
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Germany vs. Colombia, Group A, Sydney
TENNIS
1 p.m.
TENNIS — Umag-ATP, Atlanta-ATP Semifinals
5 p.m.
TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP Semifinal
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Billings at Great Falls, 7 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com