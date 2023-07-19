Local Events
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Billings at Glacier, 7:05 p.m.
Legion: Casper (Wyo.) at Billings Royals (2), noon
RODEO
PRCA: Rosebud Treasure County Fair Rodeo, Forsyth
PRCA: Forsyth Breakaway
On TV
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
3ICE HOCKEY
5 p.m.
CBSSN — Week 4: Team Bourque vs. Team LeClair, Team Carbonneau vs. Team Johnston, Consolation, Final, Newark, N.J.
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, First Round, Midland Country Club, Midland, Texas
HORSE RACING
11 a.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
MLB BASEBALL
11 a.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at Baltimore OR Cleveland at Pittsburgh (10:30 p.m.)
2 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Texas (Joined in Progress)
5 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at LA Angels OR San Diego at Toronto
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Club Friendly: Manchester United vs. Olympique Lyon, Edinburgh, Scotland
5:55 p.m.
ESPN — The Florida Cup: Chelsea vs. Wrexham AFC, Final, Chapel Hill, N.C.
WNBA BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
NBATV — Dallas at New York
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Billings at Glacier, 7:05 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com