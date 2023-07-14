Local Events
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Billings at Boise, 7:05 p.m.
Legion: Kalispell at Billings Scarlets, Dehler Park, noon
Legion: Glasgow at Laurel (2), 2 p.m.
BIG SKY STATE GAMES
Finals, Billings area
RODEO
NRA Three Forks
On TV
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AUTO RACING
10 a.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, N.H.
1 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Ambetter Health 200, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, N.H.
6 p.m.
FS2 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Calypso 150, Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa
BIG3 BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Week 4: Trilogy vs. 3 Headed Monsters, Triplets vs. 3’s Company, Power vs. Ball Hogs, Ghost Ballers vs. Bivouac, Tri-State vs. Killer 3’s, Aliens vs. Enemies, Memphis, Tenn.
BOXING
8 p.m.
SHO — Showtime Championship: Frank Martin vs. Artem Harutyunyan (Lightweights), Las Vegas
CFL FOOTBALL
5 p.m.
CBSSN — Calgary at Saskatchewan
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Genesis Scottish Open, Third Round, The Renaissance Club, East Lothian, Scotland
10 a.m.
CBS — DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Genesis Scottish Open, Third Round, The Renaissance Club, East Lothian, Scotland
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Kaulig Companies Championship, Third Round, Firestone Championship South Course, Akron, Ohio
12:30 p.m.
NBC — American Century Championship: Second Round, Edgewood Tahoe Resort, Lake Tahoe, Nev.
2 p.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Barbasol Championship, Third Round, Keene Trace Golf Club, Nicholasville, Ky.
6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Dana Open, Third Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio (Taped)
MLB BASEBALL
11 a.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at Philadelphia (Game 1)
2 p.m.
FS1 — Cleveland at Texas
5 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Chicago White Sox at Atlanta OR LA Dodgers at NY Mets
8 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Seattle OR Houston at LA Angels (Joined in Progress)
TENNIS
7 a.m.
ESPN — WTA: Wimbledon, Championship, London
9:30 a.m.
ESPN — ATP: Wimbledon, Doubles Championship, London
1 p.m.
ABC — WTA: Wimbledon, Championship, London (Taped)
WNBA BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.
ABC — WNBA All-Star Game: Team Stewart vs, Team Wilson, Las Vegas
On Radio and Internet
Pioneer League: Billings at Boise, 7:05 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com