Local Events
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: North Division playoffs, Game 3 (if-necessary), Billings Mustangs at Missoula PaddleHeads, 6:30 p.m.
GOLF
High school: Billings Central Invitational, 10 a.m., Yegen Golf Club
High school: Bozeman Invitational, 10 a.m., Bridger Creek Golf Course
SOCCER
College men: Montana State Billings vs. Colorado Mesa, 3:30 p.m., in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada
College women: Montana State Billings at Black Hills State (S.D.), 1 p.m.
High school girls: Billings Senior at Bozeman Gallatin, 3 p.m.
High school girls: Billings Central at Lone Peak, 5 p.m.
High school boys: Billings Central at Lone Peak, 3 p.m.
High school boys: Billings Senior at Bozeman Gallatin, 5 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College: Montana State Billings at Saint Martin's, 7 p.m.
College: Rocky Mountain College vs. Providence, 7 p.m., in Dillon
High school: Hardin at Billings Central, 7 p.m.
High school: Billings Senior at Bozeman Gallatin, 7 p.m.
High school: Laurel at Lockwood, 7 p.m.
On TV
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AUTO RACING
2 p.m.
FS2 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.
4 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Bush’s Beans 200, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.
7 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics, Playoffs - Round of 8, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
5:30 p.m.
ACCN — Bethune-Cookman at Miami
ESPN — Navy at Memphis
COLLEGE SOCCER (MENS)
4 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at California
8 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington at Stanford
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMENS)
5 p.m.
SECN — Georgia at Alabama
7 p.m.
ESPNU — TCU at BYU
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMENS)
3:30 p.m.
BTN — Illinois at Southern Cal
6 p.m.
BTN — UCF at Purdue
GOLF
11 a.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Simmons Bank Open For The Snedeker Foundation, First Round, The Grove, College Grove, Tenn.
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, First Round, Silverado Resort and Spa - North Course, Napa, Calif.
HORSE RACING
11 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
3:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
11 a.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at Detroit OR Washington at Pittsburgh (10:30 a.m.)
2 p.m.
MLBN - Regional Coverage: Arizona at NY Mets OR Miami at Milwaukee (noon)
5 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Boston OR Tampa Bay at Baltimore
NFL FOOTBALL
6:15 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Minnesota at Philadelphia
TENNIS
6:30 p.m.
TENNIS — San Diego-WTA, Osaka-WTA Quarterfinals
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: North Division playoffs, Game 3, Billings Mustangs at Missoula PaddleHeads, 6:30 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com
VOLLEYBALL
High school: Laurel at Lockwood, 7 p.m., KGHL (790 AM, 94.7 FM) and Mighty790.com