Local Events

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: North Division playoffs, Game 3 (if-necessary), Billings Mustangs at Missoula PaddleHeads, 6:30 p.m.

GOLF

High school: Billings Central Invitational, 10 a.m., Yegen Golf Club

High school: Bozeman Invitational, 10 a.m., Bridger Creek Golf Course

SOCCER

College men: Montana State Billings vs. Colorado Mesa, 3:30 p.m., in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada

College women: Montana State Billings at Black Hills State (S.D.), 1 p.m.

High school girls: Billings Senior at Bozeman Gallatin, 3 p.m.

High school girls: Billings Central at Lone Peak, 5 p.m.

High school boys: Billings Central at Lone Peak, 3 p.m.

High school boys: Billings Senior at Bozeman Gallatin, 5 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College: Montana State Billings at Saint Martin's, 7 p.m.

College: Rocky Mountain College vs. Providence, 7 p.m., in Dillon

High school: Hardin at Billings Central, 7 p.m.

High school: Billings Senior at Bozeman Gallatin, 7 p.m.

High school: Laurel at Lockwood, 7 p.m.

On TV

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AUTO RACING

2 p.m.

FS2 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

4 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Bush’s Beans 200, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

7 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics, Playoffs - Round of 8, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

5:30 p.m.

ACCN — Bethune-Cookman at Miami

ESPN — Navy at Memphis

COLLEGE SOCCER (MENS)

4 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at California

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington at Stanford

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMENS)

5 p.m.

SECN — Georgia at Alabama

7 p.m.

ESPNU — TCU at BYU

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMENS)

3:30 p.m.

BTN — Illinois at Southern Cal

6 p.m.

BTN — UCF at Purdue

GOLF

11 a.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Simmons Bank Open For The Snedeker Foundation, First Round, The Grove, College Grove, Tenn.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, First Round, Silverado Resort and Spa - North Course, Napa, Calif.

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

3:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

11 a.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at Detroit OR Washington at Pittsburgh (10:30 a.m.)

2 p.m.

MLBN - Regional Coverage: Arizona at NY Mets OR Miami at Milwaukee (noon)

5 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Boston OR Tampa Bay at Baltimore

NFL FOOTBALL

6:15 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Minnesota at Philadelphia

TENNIS

6:30 p.m.

TENNIS — San Diego-WTA, Osaka-WTA Quarterfinals

On Radio and Internet

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: North Division playoffs, Game 3, Billings Mustangs at Missoula PaddleHeads, 6:30 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com

VOLLEYBALL

High school: Laurel at Lockwood, 7 p.m., KGHL (790 AM, 94.7 FM) and Mighty790.com