Sports Guide
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Billings at Great Falls, 7 p.m.
GOLF
High school: Great Falls Invitational, 9 a.m., Eagle Falls Golf Course
High school: Lewistown Invitational, 10 a.m.
High school: Anaconda Old Works Challenge, 10 a.m., Old Works Golf Course
MOTORSPORTS
Big Air Bash, First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, 7 p.m.
On TV
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
5 p.m.
ESPNU — American Legion World Series: TBD, Championship, Shelby, N.C.
BOWLING
5 p.m.
CBSSN — PWBA: The Tour Championship, Waterloo, Iowa
MLB BASEBALL
5 p.m.
TBS — NY Yankees at Atlanta
8 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at LA Dodgers OR Baltimore at San Diego (9:30 p.m.)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:55 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF Central American Cup Group Stage: CD Fas vs. Real Esteli, Group B, San Salvador, El Salvador
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
2 a.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup: Spain vs. Sweden, Semifinal, Auckland, New Zealand
4 a.m. (Wednesday)
FOX — FIFA World Cup: Australia vs. England, Semifinal, Sydney
TENNIS
9 a.m.
TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — New York at Las Vegas
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Northern Colorado at Billings, 7 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com