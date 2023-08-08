Sports Guide
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Billings at Missoula, 7:05 p.m.
Legion: Northwest Class A Regional Tournament, at Havre
RODEO
PRCA: Northeast Montana Fair & Rodeo, Glasgow
PRCA: Glasgow Breakaway Roping
On TV
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
11 a.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD, Waco, Texas
1 p.m.
People are also reading…
ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD, Whitestown, Ind.
3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD, Warner Robins, Ga.
5 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: TBD, Bristol, Conn.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series Regional: Nevada vs. Utah, San Bernardino, Calif.
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Greenville, N.C.
MLB BASEBALL
5 p.m.
TBS — Houston at Baltimore
7:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at Arizona OR San Diego at Seattle
SOCCER (MEN'S)
11:55 a.m.
FS2 — Joan Gamper Trophy: Tottenham Hotspur at FC Barcelona, Final
6 p.m.
FS1 — Leagues Cup: Toluca at Minnesota, Round of 16
8 p.m.
FS1 — Leagues Cup: Tigres UANL vs. Monterrey, Round of 16, Houston
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
2 a.m.
FS1 — FIFA World Cup: Colombia vs. Jamaica, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia
5 a.m.
FS1 — FIFA World Cup: France vs. Morocco, Round of 16, Adelaide, Australia
TENNIS
9 a.m.
TENNIS — 11 a.m. – Canadian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
NBATV — Connecticut at Seattle
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Las Vegas at Dallas
NBATV — Minnesota at Chicago
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Washington at Phoenix
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Billings at Missoula, 7:05 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com