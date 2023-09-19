Local Events
BASEBALL
Pioneer League Championship Series: Game 3 (if-necessary), Ogden Raptors at Billings Mustangs, Dehler Park, 6:35 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
High school: Laurel Invitational, 2 p.m., Laurel Golf Club
GOLF
College men and women: Montana State Billings at Hardrocker Invitational, Round 2, in Rapid City, S.D.
College men and women: Rocky Mountain College at Argo Invite, Day 2, in Great Falls
SOCCER
High school boys: Billings West at Bozeman Gallatin, 3 p.m.
High school boys: Billings Skyview at Bozeman, 5 p.m.
High school boys: Laurel at Livingston, 6 p.m.
High school girls: Laurel at Livingston, 4 p.m.
High school girls: Billings West at Bozeman Gallatin, 5 p.m.
High school girls: Billings Skyview at Bozeman, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College: Rocky Mountain College at Montana State Billings, 7 p.m.
High school: Billings Senior at Billings West, 7 p.m.
High school: Billings Skyview at Great Falls CMR, 7 p.m.
High school: Laurel at Hardin, 7 p.m.
On TV
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
4 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Penn St.
6 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Wisconsin
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.
PAC-12N — Stanford at California
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
7 p.m.
SWX — Frenchtown at Hamilton
MLB BASEBALL
5 p.m.
TBS — Philadelphia at Atlanta
SOCCER (MEN’S)
1 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League Group Stage: Lazio vs. Atlético Madrid, Group E, Rome
TENNIS
11 a.m.
TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA Early Rounds
11 p.m.
TENNIS — Guangzhou-WTA, Zhuhai-ATP, Chengdu-ATP Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
5 p.m.
ESPN — Playoffs First Round: Washington at New York, Game 2
7 p.m.
ESPN — Playoffs First Round: Atlanta at Dallas, Game 2
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League Championship Series: Game 3 (if-necessary), Ogden Raptors at Billings Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com
VOLLEYBALL
High school: Billings Senior at Billings West, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com