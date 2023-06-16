Local Events
BASEBALL
Legion: Great Falls at Billings Royals, Pirtz Field, noon
Legion: Great Falls at Billings Scarlets, Pirtz Field, 2 p.m.
Legion: Laurel at Powell (Wyo.) Invitational
Pioneer League: Billings at Great Falls, 7 p.m.
RODEO
NRA Gardiner
On TV
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AUTO RACING
11:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
2:55 p.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
CFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Winnipeg at Saskatchewan
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Noon
ESPN — College World Series: Oral Roberts vs. TCU, Game 1, Omaha, Neb.
5 p.m.
ESPN — College World Series: Virginia vs. Florida, Game 2, Omaha, Neb.
GOLF
11 a.m.
USA — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Los Angeles Country Club, Los Angeles
1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic, Second Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.
6 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Los Angeles Country Club, Los Angeles
HORSE RACING
11 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
2:45 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
Noon
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Chicago Cubs
5 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Boston OR Miami at Washington
6:10 p.m.
APPLETV+ — Pittsburgh at Milwaukee
8:10 p.m.
APPLETV+ — Chicago White Sox at Seattle
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.
SHO — Bellator 297 Main Card: Vadim Nemkov vs. Yoel Romero (Light Heavyweights), Chicago
8 p.m.
ESPN — PFL Regular Season Main Card: Heavyweights & Women’s Featherweights, Atlanta
RUGBY (MEN’S)
12:55 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — NRL: Sydney at Newcastle
SOCCER (MEN’S)
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — UEFA Euro Qualifying Group Stage: Malta vs. England, Group C, Attard, Malta
FS2 — International Friendly: Poland vs. Germany, Warsaw, Poland
4:55 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Preliminary Round: Martinique vs. Saint Lucia, First Round, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
7 p.m.
FS1 — UEFA Euro Qualifying Group Stage: Gibraltar vs. France, Group B, Almancil, Portugal (Taped)
7:15 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Preliminary Round: Curacao vs. Saint Kitts and Nevis, First Round, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
WNBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
ION — Phoenix at Washington
8 p.m.
ION — Minnesota at Los Angeles
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Billings at Great Falls, 7 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com