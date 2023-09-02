Sports Guide

Saturday, Sept. 2

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Billings at Ogden, 6:30 p.m.

FOOTBALL

College: Rocky Mountain College at Montana State-Northern, 1 p.m.

College: Butler at Montana, 2 p.m.

College: Utah Tech at Montana State, 6 p.m.

RODEO

PRCA: Sanders County Fair & Rodeo, Plains

PRCA: Dillon Jaycees Rodeo

NRA Hamilton

SOCCER

College men: Carroll College at Montana State Billings, TBA

High school girls: Lone Peak at Lockwood, noon

High school girls: Laurel at East Helena, 1 p.m.

High school girls: East Helena at Billings Central, 2 p.m., Amend Park

High school boys: Laurel at East Helena, 11 a.m.

High school boys: East Helena at Billings Central, noon, Amend Park

High school boys: Lone Peak at Lockwood, 2 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College: Southeastern Oklahoma State at Montana State Billings, noon

College: Lubbock Christian (Texas) at Montana State Billings, 6 p.m.

College: Rocky Mountain College vs. Midland (Neb.), 8 a.m., in Sioux City, Iowa

College: Rocky Mountain College vs. Indiana East, 10 a.m., in Sioux City, Iowa

High school: Border Wars, Cody, Wyo.

High school: Billings Senior, Billings Skyview and Billings West at Belgrade Crossover, 11 a.m.

On TV

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

10:30 a.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

1:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

10 a.m.

ABC — Virginia vs. Tennessee, Nashville, Tenn.

ACCN — N. Illinois at Boston College

BTN — Fresno St. at Purdue

CBSSN — Bowling Green at Liberty

ESPN — Arizona St. at Oklahoma

ESPNU — Louisiana Tech at SMU

FOX — Colorado at TCU

FS1 — Utah St. at Iowa

PEACOCK — East Carolina at Michigan

SECN — Ball St. at Kentucky

1 p.m.

NFLN — Grambling St. vs. Hampton, Harrison, N.J.

PAC-12N — Portland St. at Oregon

1:30 p.m.

ABC — Boise St. at Washington

ACCN — Wofford at Pittsburgh

BTN — Towson at Maryland

CBS — Ohio St. at Indiana

CBSSN — South Florida at W. Kentucky

ESPN — UMass at Auburn

FOX — Rice at Texas

FS1 — Buffalo at Wisconsin

NBC — Tennessee St. at Notre Dame

2 p.m.

ESPNU — California at North Texas

SECN — SE Louisiana at Mississippi St.

4:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Nevada at Southern Cal

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Washington St. at Colorado St.

ESPN — New Mexico at Texas A&M

FS1 — UTSA at Houston

NFLN — Army at Louisiana-Monroe

PAC-12N — N. Arizona at Arizona

5:30 p.m.

ABC — North Carolina at South Carolina

BTN — Toledo at Illinois

CBS — Texas Tech at Wyoming

NBC — West Virginia at Penn St.

SECN — Middle Tennessee at Alabama

6 p.m.

ACCN — Old Dominion at Virginia Tech

ESPNU — South Alabama at Tulane

8:15 p.m.

FS1 — Sam Houston St. at BYU

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Idaho St. at San Diego St.

ESPN — Coastal Carolina at UCLA

CYCLING

8 a.m.

CNBC — UCI: Vuelta a España, Stage 8, Dénia to Xorret de Catí, 102 miles, Spain

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — The Walker Cup: Team U.S. vs. Team Great Britain & Ireland - Team Play, St. Andrews (Old Course), Fife, Scotland

Noon

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, Third Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland (Taped)

4 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Portland Classic, Third Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore.

HORSE RACING

10:30 a.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Miami at Washington OR LA Angels at Oakland

5 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Texas OR Philadelphia at Milwaukee

8 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at LA Dodgers OR San Francisco at San Diego (Joined in Progress)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Chelsea

10:30 a.m.

NBC — Premier League: Newcastle United at Brighton & Hove Albion

TENNIS

9 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.

TRACK AND FIELD

10 a.m.

CNBC — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Weltklasse, Zurich, Switzerland (Taped)

TRIATHLON

Noon

CNBC — PTO Tour: The Asian Open, Marina Bay, Singapore (Taped)

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — Seattle at Las Vegas

On Radio and Internet

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Billings at Ogden, 6:30 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com