Sports Guide
Saturday, Sept. 2
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Billings at Ogden, 6:30 p.m.
FOOTBALL
College: Rocky Mountain College at Montana State-Northern, 1 p.m.
College: Butler at Montana, 2 p.m.
College: Utah Tech at Montana State, 6 p.m.
RODEO
PRCA: Sanders County Fair & Rodeo, Plains
PRCA: Dillon Jaycees Rodeo
NRA Hamilton
SOCCER
College men: Carroll College at Montana State Billings, TBA
People are also reading…
High school girls: Lone Peak at Lockwood, noon
High school girls: Laurel at East Helena, 1 p.m.
High school girls: East Helena at Billings Central, 2 p.m., Amend Park
High school boys: Laurel at East Helena, 11 a.m.
High school boys: East Helena at Billings Central, noon, Amend Park
High school boys: Lone Peak at Lockwood, 2 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College: Southeastern Oklahoma State at Montana State Billings, noon
College: Lubbock Christian (Texas) at Montana State Billings, 6 p.m.
College: Rocky Mountain College vs. Midland (Neb.), 8 a.m., in Sioux City, Iowa
College: Rocky Mountain College vs. Indiana East, 10 a.m., in Sioux City, Iowa
High school: Border Wars, Cody, Wyo.
High school: Billings Senior, Billings Skyview and Billings West at Belgrade Crossover, 11 a.m.
On TV
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy
10:30 a.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
1:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
10 a.m.
ABC — Virginia vs. Tennessee, Nashville, Tenn.
ACCN — N. Illinois at Boston College
BTN — Fresno St. at Purdue
CBSSN — Bowling Green at Liberty
ESPN — Arizona St. at Oklahoma
ESPNU — Louisiana Tech at SMU
FOX — Colorado at TCU
FS1 — Utah St. at Iowa
PEACOCK — East Carolina at Michigan
SECN — Ball St. at Kentucky
1 p.m.
NFLN — Grambling St. vs. Hampton, Harrison, N.J.
PAC-12N — Portland St. at Oregon
1:30 p.m.
ABC — Boise St. at Washington
ACCN — Wofford at Pittsburgh
BTN — Towson at Maryland
CBS — Ohio St. at Indiana
CBSSN — South Florida at W. Kentucky
ESPN — UMass at Auburn
FOX — Rice at Texas
FS1 — Buffalo at Wisconsin
NBC — Tennessee St. at Notre Dame
2 p.m.
ESPNU — California at North Texas
SECN — SE Louisiana at Mississippi St.
4:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Nevada at Southern Cal
5 p.m.
CBSSN — Washington St. at Colorado St.
ESPN — New Mexico at Texas A&M
FS1 — UTSA at Houston
NFLN — Army at Louisiana-Monroe
PAC-12N — N. Arizona at Arizona
5:30 p.m.
ABC — North Carolina at South Carolina
BTN — Toledo at Illinois
CBS — Texas Tech at Wyoming
NBC — West Virginia at Penn St.
SECN — Middle Tennessee at Alabama
6 p.m.
ACCN — Old Dominion at Virginia Tech
ESPNU — South Alabama at Tulane
8:15 p.m.
FS1 — Sam Houston St. at BYU
8:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Idaho St. at San Diego St.
ESPN — Coastal Carolina at UCLA
CYCLING
8 a.m.
CNBC — UCI: Vuelta a España, Stage 8, Dénia to Xorret de Catí, 102 miles, Spain
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — The Walker Cup: Team U.S. vs. Team Great Britain & Ireland - Team Play, St. Andrews (Old Course), Fife, Scotland
Noon
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, Third Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland (Taped)
4 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Portland Classic, Third Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore.
HORSE RACING
10:30 a.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Miami at Washington OR LA Angels at Oakland
5 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Texas OR Philadelphia at Milwaukee
8 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at LA Dodgers OR San Francisco at San Diego (Joined in Progress)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Chelsea
10:30 a.m.
NBC — Premier League: Newcastle United at Brighton & Hove Albion
TENNIS
9 a.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.
TRACK AND FIELD
10 a.m.
CNBC — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Weltklasse, Zurich, Switzerland (Taped)
TRIATHLON
Noon
CNBC — PTO Tour: The Asian Open, Marina Bay, Singapore (Taped)
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
NBATV — Seattle at Las Vegas
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Billings at Ogden, 6:30 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com