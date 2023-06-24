Local Events
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Northern Colorado at Billings, 6:35 p.m.
Legion: Billings Royals vs. Billings Scarlets, Pirtz Field, 7 p.m.
Legion: Laurel vs. Buckley, Clair Conley Tournament, at Alliance, Neb., 10:15 a.m.
Legion: Laurel vs. Alliance NE-Srs., Clair Conley Tournament, at Alliance, Neb., 7:15 p.m.
BIG SKY STATE GAMES
Cross-Training, YCF Training Center, 8 a.m. check-in
Sporting Clays & 5-Stand, Blue Creek Sport Shooting, 10 a.m.
MOTORSPORTS
46th Elk Basin Cross Country, east of Belfry, 8 a.m.
RODEO
PRCA: Little Big Horn Stampede, Hardin
PRCA: Hardin Breakaway Roping
PRCA: Thermopolis, Wyo., Breakaway
NRA Polson
NRA Big Timber
On TV
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AUTO RACING
10 a.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.
11 a.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.
1:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Tennessee Lottery 250, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.
5 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio (Taped)
7 p.m.
FS2 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series Racing: The Menards 250, Elko Speedway, Elko New Market, Minn.
7:30 p.m.
CBSSN — ABB FIA Formula E: Round 12, Portland, Ore.
BOWLING
1 p.m.
CBSSN — PBA Tour Finals: Group 1 Positioning Round, Arlington, Wash.
3 p.m.
CBSSN — PBA Tour Finals: Group 2 Positioning Round, Arlington, Wash.
BOXING
7 p.m.
SHO — Showtime Championship Main Card: Carlos Adames vs. Julian Williams (Middleweights), Minneapolis
COLLEGE BASEBALL
5 p.m.
ESPN — College World Series Final: LSU vs. Florida, Game 1, Omaha, Neb.
ESPNU — College World Series Final: LSU vs. Florida, Game 1, Omaha, Neb.(Ump Camera)
GOLF
10 a.m.
FS1 — Armed Forces Cup: Championship, San Diego
11 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.
1 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, Second Round, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, N.Y.
NBC — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Third Round, Baltusrol Lower Course, Springfield, N.J.
10 p.m.
GOLF — Asian Tour: The Kolon Korea Open, Final Round, Woo Jeong Hills Country Club, Cheonan, South Korea
HORSE RACING
7 a.m.
NBC — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The Royal Ascot, Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire, England
11 a.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
2 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9:30 a.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Jacksonville, Fla.
1 p.m.
ABC — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria (Featherweights), Jacksonville, Fla.
MLB BASEBALL
11 a.m.
FOX — Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis, London
2 p.m.
FS1 — NY Mets at Philadelphia
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Oakland at Toronto OR Kansas City at Tampa Bay
5 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Houston at LA Dodgers OR Minnesota at Detroit
8 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Colorado OR Washington at San Diego (Joined in Progress)
RUGBY (MEN’S)
4 p.m.
FS2 — MLR: Houston at Seattle
9:55 p.m.
FS2 — NRL: Gold Coast at Brisbane
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Jamaica, Group A, Chicago
SOFTBALL
11:30 a.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Garcia vs. Team Warren, Rosemont, Ill.
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Leach vs. Team Warren, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
4 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Finals; Bad Homburg-WTA Early Rounds
TRACK AND FIELD
11 a.m.
NBC — USATF: The NYC Grand Prix, New York
USFL FOOTBALL
6 p.m.
NBC — North Division Championship: Michigan at Pittsburgh
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
NBATV — Indiana at Las Vegas
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Northern Colorado at Billings, 6:35 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com