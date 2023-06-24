Local Events

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Northern Colorado at Billings, 6:35 p.m.

Legion: Billings Royals vs. Billings Scarlets, Pirtz Field, 7 p.m.

Legion: Laurel vs. Buckley, Clair Conley Tournament, at Alliance, Neb., 10:15 a.m.

Legion: Laurel vs. Alliance NE-Srs., Clair Conley Tournament, at Alliance, Neb., 7:15 p.m.

BIG SKY STATE GAMES

Cross-Training, YCF Training Center, 8 a.m. check-in

Sporting Clays & 5-Stand, Blue Creek Sport Shooting, 10 a.m.

MOTORSPORTS

46th Elk Basin Cross Country, east of Belfry, 8 a.m.

RODEO

PRCA: Little Big Horn Stampede, Hardin

PRCA: Hardin Breakaway Roping

PRCA: Thermopolis, Wyo., Breakaway

NRA Polson

NRA Big Timber

On TV

AUTO RACING

10 a.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.

11 a.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.

1:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Tennessee Lottery 250, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.

5 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio (Taped)

7 p.m.

FS2 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series Racing: The Menards 250, Elko Speedway, Elko New Market, Minn.

7:30 p.m.

CBSSN — ABB FIA Formula E: Round 12, Portland, Ore.

BOWLING

1 p.m.

CBSSN — PBA Tour Finals: Group 1 Positioning Round, Arlington, Wash.

3 p.m.

CBSSN — PBA Tour Finals: Group 2 Positioning Round, Arlington, Wash.

BOXING

7 p.m.

SHO — Showtime Championship Main Card: Carlos Adames vs. Julian Williams (Middleweights), Minneapolis

COLLEGE BASEBALL

5 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series Final: LSU vs. Florida, Game 1, Omaha, Neb.

ESPNU — College World Series Final: LSU vs. Florida, Game 1, Omaha, Neb.(Ump Camera)

GOLF

10 a.m.

FS1 — Armed Forces Cup: Championship, San Diego

11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

1 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, Second Round, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, N.Y.

NBC — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Third Round, Baltusrol Lower Course, Springfield, N.J.

10 p.m.

GOLF — Asian Tour: The Kolon Korea Open, Final Round, Woo Jeong Hills Country Club, Cheonan, South Korea

HORSE RACING

7 a.m.

NBC — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The Royal Ascot, Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire, England

11 a.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9:30 a.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Jacksonville, Fla.

1 p.m.

ABC — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria (Featherweights), Jacksonville, Fla.

MLB BASEBALL

11 a.m.

FOX — Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis, London

2 p.m.

FS1 — NY Mets at Philadelphia

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Oakland at Toronto OR Kansas City at Tampa Bay

5 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Houston at LA Dodgers OR Minnesota at Detroit

8 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Colorado OR Washington at San Diego (Joined in Progress)

RUGBY (MEN’S)

4 p.m.

FS2 — MLR: Houston at Seattle

9:55 p.m.

FS2 — NRL: Gold Coast at Brisbane

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Jamaica, Group A, Chicago

SOFTBALL

11:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Garcia vs. Team Warren, Rosemont, Ill.

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Leach vs. Team Warren, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

4 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Finals; Bad Homburg-WTA Early Rounds

TRACK AND FIELD

11 a.m.

NBC — USATF: The NYC Grand Prix, New York

USFL FOOTBALL

6 p.m.

NBC — North Division Championship: Michigan at Pittsburgh

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — Indiana at Las Vegas

On Radio and Internet

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Northern Colorado at Billings, 6:35 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com