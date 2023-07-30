Sports Guide
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Billings at Great Falls, 11:30 a.m.
Legion: State A Tournament, at Laurel
BIG SKY STATE GAMES
Grass Quad Volleyball, Co-Ed, 8 a.m., Rose Park
On TV
AUTO RACING
6:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: The MSC Cruises Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
7 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Hyvinkaa, Finland
9:30 a.m.
CBSSN — ABB FIA Formula E: The Hankook London E-Prix, Round 16, London
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif. (Taped)
1 p.m.
CNBC — FIM Superbike World Championship: Round 8, Nové Mesto, Czech Republic
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Cook Out 400, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.
2 p.m.
FOX — NHRA: The DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.
9 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Hyvinkaa, Finland (Taped)
BULL RIDING
10 a.m.
CBS — PBR: The Camping World Teams Series, Cheyenne, Wyo. (Taped)
CYCLING
10 a.m.
CNBC — UCI: The Tour de France Femmes, Final Stage, 14 miles—Individual Time Trial, Pau, France (Taped)
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
CNBC — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Final Round, Royal Porthcawl GC, Wales, England
10 a.m.
NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Final Round, Royal Porthcawl GC, Wales, England
11 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
1 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
HORSE RACING
11 a.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
2 p.m.
FS1 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
MLB BASEBALL
10:05 a.m.
PEACOCK — LA Angels at Toronto
11:30 a.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at Atlanta OR Philadelphia at Pittsburgh
2:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at San Diego OR Cincinnati at LA Dodgers (Joined in Progress)
5 p.m.
ESPN — NY Yankees at Baltimore
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
1 a.m. (Monday)
FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Japan vs. Spain, Group C, Wellington, New Zealand
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Costa Rica vs. Zambia, Group C, Hamilton, New Zealand
4 a.m. (Monday)
FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Canada vs. Australia, Group B, Melbourne, Australia
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Ireland vs. Nigeria, Group B, Brisbane, New Zealand
SWIMMING
3 p.m.
NBC — FINA: World Swimming Championships, Fukuoka, Japan (Taped)
TENNIS
Noon
TENNIS — Umag-ATP, Atlanta-ATP Finals
WNBA BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
CBSSN — Minnesota at Connecticut
2 p.m.
ESPN — New York at Los Angeles
4 p.m.
CBSSN — Dallas at Las Vegas
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Billings at Great Falls, 11:30 a.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com