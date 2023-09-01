Sports Guide
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Billings at Ogden, 6:30 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
High school: Hardin Invitational, 10 a.m., Crow Agency
High school: Belgrade Invitational, 11 a.m., Gallatin County Regional Park
FOOTBALL
High school: Havre at Billings Central, 6 p.m., at Herb Klindt Field
High school: Billings West at Helena, 7 p.m.
High school: Kalispell Glacier at Billings Senior, 7 p.m., Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium
High school: Lockwood at Sidney, 7 p.m.
High school: Laurel at Lewistown, 7 p.m.
GOLF
High school: Billings Match Play, 10 a.m., Par 3 Golf Course
High school: Billings City Meet, 10 a.m. Yegen Golf Club
RODEO
PRCA: Sanders County Fair & Rodeo, Plains
NRA Hamilton
SOCCER
College men: Rocky Mountain College at Keiser (Fla.), 2 p.m.
College men: South Dakota Mines at Montana State Billings, TBA
High school girls: Billings West at Billings Skyview, 5 p.m.
High school boys: Billings West at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College: University of Mary (N.D.) at Montana State Billings, 10 a.m.
College: Minot State (N.D.) at Montana State Billings, 6 p.m.
College: Rocky Mountain College vs. Concordia (Neb.), 11 a.m., in Sioux City, Iowa
College: Rocky Mountain College vs. Dordt (Iowa), 3 p.m., in Sioux City, Iowa
High school: Border Wars, Cody, Wyo.
On TV
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
5 p.m.
ACCN — Miami (Ohio) at Miami
FS1 — Cent. Michigan at Michigan St.
5:30 p.m.
ESPN — Louisville vs. Georgia Tech, Atlanta
9 p.m.
CBSSN — Stanford at Hawaii
COLLEGE SOCCER (MENS)
4 p.m.
BTN — Syracuse at Penn St.
6 p.m.
BTN — Washington at Indiana
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMENS)
5 p.m.
SECN — Pittsburgh at Kentucky
GOLF
4 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Portland Classic, Second Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
5 p.m.
ESPNU — Charlotte Catholic (N.C.) at Providence Day (N.C.)
HORSE RACING
11 a.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
MLB BASEBALL
11 a.m.
MLBN — Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati (Game 1)
8 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at LA Dodgers OR Baltimore at Arizona (7:30 p.m.)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
1 p.m.
USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Luton Town
7 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Mazatlán at Juárez
TENNIS
10 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.
WNBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
ION — Connecticut at New York
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Billings at Ogden, 6:30 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com
FOOTBALL
High school: Havre at Billings Central, 6 p.m., 1240 AM, 97.5 FM, 100.9 FM and billingscatholicradio.com
High school: Billings West at Helena, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com
High school: Laurel at Lewistown, 7 p.m., 99.3 FM and fm99mtn.com