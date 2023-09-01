Sports Guide

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Billings at Ogden, 6:30 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

High school: Hardin Invitational, 10 a.m., Crow Agency

High school: Belgrade Invitational, 11 a.m., Gallatin County Regional Park

FOOTBALL

High school: Havre at Billings Central, 6 p.m., at Herb Klindt Field

High school: Billings West at Helena, 7 p.m.

High school: Kalispell Glacier at Billings Senior, 7 p.m., Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium

High school: Lockwood at Sidney, 7 p.m.

High school: Laurel at Lewistown, 7 p.m.

GOLF

High school: Billings Match Play, 10 a.m., Par 3 Golf Course

High school: Billings City Meet, 10 a.m. Yegen Golf Club

RODEO

PRCA: Sanders County Fair & Rodeo, Plains

NRA Hamilton

SOCCER

College men: Rocky Mountain College at Keiser (Fla.), 2 p.m.

College men: South Dakota Mines at Montana State Billings, TBA

High school girls: Billings West at Billings Skyview, 5 p.m.

High school boys: Billings West at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College: University of Mary (N.D.) at Montana State Billings, 10 a.m.

College: Minot State (N.D.) at Montana State Billings, 6 p.m.

College: Rocky Mountain College vs. Concordia (Neb.), 11 a.m., in Sioux City, Iowa

College: Rocky Mountain College vs. Dordt (Iowa), 3 p.m., in Sioux City, Iowa

High school: Border Wars, Cody, Wyo.

On TV

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

5 p.m.

ACCN — Miami (Ohio) at Miami

FS1 — Cent. Michigan at Michigan St.

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — Louisville vs. Georgia Tech, Atlanta

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Stanford at Hawaii

COLLEGE SOCCER (MENS)

4 p.m.

BTN — Syracuse at Penn St.

6 p.m.

BTN — Washington at Indiana

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMENS)

5 p.m.

SECN — Pittsburgh at Kentucky

GOLF

4 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Portland Classic, Second Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Charlotte Catholic (N.C.) at Providence Day (N.C.)

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

MLB BASEBALL

11 a.m.

MLBN — Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati (Game 1)

8 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at LA Dodgers OR Baltimore at Arizona (7:30 p.m.)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Luton Town

7 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Mazatlán at Juárez

TENNIS

10 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

ION — Connecticut at New York

On Radio and Internet

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Billings at Ogden, 6:30 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com

FOOTBALL

High school: Havre at Billings Central, 6 p.m., 1240 AM, 97.5 FM, 100.9 FM and billingscatholicradio.com

High school: Billings West at Helena, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

High school: Laurel at Lewistown, 7 p.m., 99.3 FM and fm99mtn.com