Sports Guide
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Glacier at Billings, 6:35 p.m.
Legion: Northwest Class AA Regional Tournament, at Gillette, Wyo.
RODEO
PRCA: Big Sky Pro Rodeo, Great Falls
PRCA: Richland County Fair & Rodeo, Sidney
On TV
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AUTO RACING
7 p.m.
ESPN — SRX: Racing Series, Grand Rapids, Mich.
CFL FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.
CBSSN — B.C. at Winnipeg
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open, First Round, Dundonald Links, Ayrshire, Scotland
Noon
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, First Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.
4 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, First Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah
HORSE RACING
11 a.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
3 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Glynn vs. Team Apuzzo, Sparks Glencoe, Md.
5:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Moreno vs. Team Bosco, Sparks Glencoe, Md.
MLB BASEBALL
10 a.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Miami OR Chicago White Sox at Texas (Noon)
1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Toronto OR Chicago White Sox at Texas (Noon)
5 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Houston at NY Yankees OR Pittsburgh at Milwaukee
8 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Oakland at LA Dodgers OR Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs (6 p.m.)
NFL FOOTBALL
6 p.m.
NBC — Hall of Fame Game (Preseason): NY Jets vs. Cleveland, Canton, Ohio
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Leagues Cup: Charlotte FC vs. Cruz Azul, Round of 32, Frisco, Texas
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — Leagues Cup: León at Real Salt Lake, Round of 32
TBT BASKETBALL
5 p.m.
ESPN — TBT Tournament: TBD, Championship, Philadelphia
TENNIS
10 a.m.
TENNIS — Washington-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
9 p.m.
TENNIS — Los Cabos-ATP Quarterfinals
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Atlanta at Phoenix
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Glacier at Billings, 6:35 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com