Local Events
BASEBALL
Legion: Billings Royals vs. Billings Scarlets (2), Dehler Park, 3 p.m.
BIG SKY STATE GAMES
Finals, Billings area
RODEO
PRCA: C.M. Russell Stampede, Stanford
PRCA: Stanford Breakaway Roping
On TV
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AUTO RACING
8 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Loket, Czech Republic
8:30 a.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Bandimere Speedway, Morrison, Colo.
9 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Loket, Czech Republic
10 a.m.
USA — AMA Pro Motocross: Round 7, Millville, Mich. (Taped)
12:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Crayon 301, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, N.H.
2 p.m.
FOX — NHRA: The Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Mile-High Nationals, Bandimere Speedway, Morrison, Colo.
CYCLING
11:30 a.m.
NBC — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 15, 110 miles, Les Gets Les Portes Du Soleil to Saint-Gervais Mont Blanc, France (Taped)
Midnight (Monday)
USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 15, 110 miles, Les Gets Les Portes Du Soleil to Saint-Gervais Mont Blanc, France (Taped)
GLOBL JAM BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
CBSSN — GLOBL JAM FIVES: TBD, Gold-Medal Game, Toronto
GLOBL JAM BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
3 p.m.
CBSSN — GLOBL JAM FIVES: TBD, Gold-Medal Game, Toronto (Taped)
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Genesis Scottish Open, Final Round, The Renaissance Club, East Lothian, Scotland
10 a.m.
CBS — DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Genesis Scottish Open, Final Round, The Renaissance Club, East Lothian, Scotland
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Kaulig Companies Championship, Final Round, Firestone Championship South Course, Akron, Ohio
12:30 p.m.
NBC — American Century Championship: Final Round, Edgewood Tahoe Resort, Lake Tahoe, Nev.
1 p.m.
CBS — LPGA Tour: The Dana Open, Final Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio
2 p.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Barbasol Championship, Final Round, Keene Trace Golf Club, Nicholasville, Ky.
HORSE RACING
11 a.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
1:30 p.m.
FS1 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
MLB BASEBALL
10:05 a.m.
PEACOCK — San Francisco at Pittsburgh
11:30 a.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at NY Mets OR San Diego at Philadelphia
2:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Seattle OR Minnesota at Oakland (Joined in Progress)
5 p.m.
ESPN — Houston at LA Angels
NBA BASKETBALL
1:30 p.m.
NBATV — Summer League: Philadelphia vs. New Orleans, Consolation Game, Las Vegas
2 p.m.
ESPN — Summer League: Brooklyn vs. Cleveland, Semifinal, Las Vegas
3:30 p.m.
NBATV — Summer League: Detroit vs. Indiana, Consolation Game, Las Vegas
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League: Utah vs. Houston, Semifinal, Las Vegas
5:30 p.m.
NBATV — Summer League: Oklahoma City vs. San Antonio, Consolation Game, Las Vegas
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League: Miami vs. Portland, Consolation Game, Las Vegas
7:30 p.m.
NBATV — Summer League: Atlanta vs. Dallas, Consolation Game, Las Vegas
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League: LA Lakers vs. LA Clippers, Consolation Game, Las Vegas
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
FOX — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Mexico vs. Panama, Final, Inglewood, Calif.
TENNIS
7 a.m.
ESPN — ATP: Wimbledon, Championship, London
10 a.m.
ESPN — WTA: Wimbledon, Doubles Championship, London
1 p.m.
ABC — ATP: Wimbledon, Championship, London (Taped)
TRACK AND FIELD
8 a.m.
CNBC — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Kamila Skolimowska Memorial, Silesia, Poland
YOUTH BASKETBALL
10:30 a.m.
NBATV — Jr. NBA Girls Showcase Game: TBD, Las Vegas
Noon
NBATV — Jr. NBA Boys Showcase Game: TBD, Las Vegas