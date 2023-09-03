Sports Guide

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Billings at Ogden, 2 p.m.

RODEO

PRCA: Dillon Jaycees Rodeo

PRCA: Meagher County Labor Day Rodeo, White Sulphur Springs

NRA Helmville

SOCCER

College men: Rocky Mountain College vs. Webber International (Fla.), noon, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

On TV

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AUTO RACING

7 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Afyonkarahisar, Turkey

9 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Afyonkarahisar, Turkey

1:30 p.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Bitnile.com Grand Prix of Portland, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.

2 p.m.

FOX — NHRA: The Funny Car NHRA All-Star Callout, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis

3:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying 2, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis

4 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Cook Out Southern 500, Playoffs - Round of 16, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

7 p.m.

FS2 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Southern Illinois 100, Du Quoin State Fairgrounds, Du Quoin, Ill.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

2 p.m.

ESPNU — AVP Chicago Gold Series: Men’s and Women’s Championships, Chicago

CFL FOOTBALL

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Winnipeg at Saskatchewan

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

2 p.m.

ACCN — James Madison at Wake Forest

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

10 a.m.

CBS — Northwestern at Rutgers

1 p.m.

ESPN — Jackson St. vs. Florida A&M, Miami

1:30 p.m.

CBS — Oregon St. at San Jose St.

2 p.m.

NFLN — Morehouse vs. Virginia Union, Canton, Ohio

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Fort Valley St. vs. Tuskegee, Montgomery, Ala.

5:30 p.m.

ABC — LSU vs. Florida St., Orlando, Fla.

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMENS)

11 a.m.

BTN — Notre Dame at Michigan St.

Noon

ACCN — Arkansas at North Carolina

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMENS)

10 a.m.

ACCN — Kentucky at Pittsburgh

ESPNU — Minnesota at Florida

10:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — Stanford at Texas

CYCLING

8 a.m.

CNBC — UCI: Vuelta a España, Stage 9, Cartagena to Collado de la Cruz de Caravaca, 114 miles, Spain

GOLF

12:30 p.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, Final Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland (Taped)

4 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Portland Classic, Final Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore.

HORSE RACING

10:30 a.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

3:30 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

MLB BASEBALL

11:05 a.m.

PEACOCK — Philadelphia at Milwaukee

11:30 a.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at NY Mets OR Miami at Washington

2:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at LA Dodgers OR San Francisco at San Diego (Joined in Progress)

5 p.m.

ESPN — NY Yankees at Houston

SOCCER (MENS)

7 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Liverpool

9:30 a.m.

NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Arsenal

10:30 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Fiorentina at Inter Milan

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: NY Red Bulls at Philadelphia Union

SOCCER (WOMENS)

3 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL: Chicago at Washington

TENNIS

9 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.

1 p.m.

ABC — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — New York at Chicago

5 p.m.

NBATV — Phoenix at Minnesota

On Radio and Internet

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Billings at Ogden, 2 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com