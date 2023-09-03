Sports Guide
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Billings at Ogden, 2 p.m.
RODEO
PRCA: Dillon Jaycees Rodeo
PRCA: Meagher County Labor Day Rodeo, White Sulphur Springs
NRA Helmville
SOCCER
College men: Rocky Mountain College vs. Webber International (Fla.), noon, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
On TV
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AUTO RACING
7 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Afyonkarahisar, Turkey
9 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Afyonkarahisar, Turkey
1:30 p.m.
NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Bitnile.com Grand Prix of Portland, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.
2 p.m.
FOX — NHRA: The Funny Car NHRA All-Star Callout, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis
3:30 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying 2, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis
4 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Cook Out Southern 500, Playoffs - Round of 16, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
7 p.m.
FS2 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Southern Illinois 100, Du Quoin State Fairgrounds, Du Quoin, Ill.
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
2 p.m.
ESPNU — AVP Chicago Gold Series: Men’s and Women’s Championships, Chicago
CFL FOOTBALL
5 p.m.
CBSSN — Winnipeg at Saskatchewan
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
2 p.m.
ACCN — James Madison at Wake Forest
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
10 a.m.
CBS — Northwestern at Rutgers
1 p.m.
ESPN — Jackson St. vs. Florida A&M, Miami
1:30 p.m.
CBS — Oregon St. at San Jose St.
2 p.m.
NFLN — Morehouse vs. Virginia Union, Canton, Ohio
5 p.m.
ESPNU — Fort Valley St. vs. Tuskegee, Montgomery, Ala.
5:30 p.m.
ABC — LSU vs. Florida St., Orlando, Fla.
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMENS)
11 a.m.
BTN — Notre Dame at Michigan St.
Noon
ACCN — Arkansas at North Carolina
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMENS)
10 a.m.
ACCN — Kentucky at Pittsburgh
ESPNU — Minnesota at Florida
10:30 a.m.
ESPN2 — Stanford at Texas
CYCLING
8 a.m.
CNBC — UCI: Vuelta a España, Stage 9, Cartagena to Collado de la Cruz de Caravaca, 114 miles, Spain
GOLF
12:30 p.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, Final Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland (Taped)
4 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Portland Classic, Final Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore.
HORSE RACING
10:30 a.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
3:30 p.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
MLB BASEBALL
11:05 a.m.
PEACOCK — Philadelphia at Milwaukee
11:30 a.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at NY Mets OR Miami at Washington
2:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at LA Dodgers OR San Francisco at San Diego (Joined in Progress)
5 p.m.
ESPN — NY Yankees at Houston
SOCCER (MENS)
7 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Liverpool
9:30 a.m.
NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Arsenal
10:30 a.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Fiorentina at Inter Milan
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: NY Red Bulls at Philadelphia Union
SOCCER (WOMENS)
3 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL: Chicago at Washington
TENNIS
9 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.
1 p.m.
ABC — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — New York at Chicago
5 p.m.
NBATV — Phoenix at Minnesota
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Billings at Ogden, 2 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com