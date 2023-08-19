Sports Guide
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Great Falls at Billings, 6:35 p.m.
RODEO
PRCA: Yellowstone River Roundup, 7 p.m., First Interstate Arena at MetraPark
PRCA: Northwest Montana Fair & Rodeo, Kalispell
PRCA: Fallon County Fair & Rodeo, Baker
PRCA: Baker Breakaway
NRA Deer Lodge
NRA Livingston
SOCCER
College women: Rocky Mountain College at Montana State Billings, 5 p.m.
College men: Rocky Mountain College at Montana State Billings, 7:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College: Rocky Mountain College vs. Spring Arbor (Mich.), 11 a.m., in Helena
College: Rocky Mountain College vs. Warner Pacific (Ore.), 4 p.m., in Helena
On TV
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AUTO RACING
10:30 a.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.
1:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Shriners Children’s 200, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.
BIG3 BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
CBS — Playoffs: Trilogy vs. Enemies AND Triplets vs. Ghost Ballers, Semifinals, Washington
CFL FOOTBALL
5 p.m.
CBSSN — Montreal at Ottawa
FIBA BASKETBALL (MENS)
10 a.m.
FOX — Exhibition: Germany vs. Greece, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
GOLF
11 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Third Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.
1 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Third Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.
GOLF — USGA U.S Men’s Amateur: Semifinals, Cherry Hills Country Club, Cherry Hills Village, Colo.
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, Second Round, Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club, Calgary, Alberta
NBC — USGA U.S Men’s Amateur: Semifinals, Cherry Hills Country Club, Cherry Hills Village, Colo.
HORSE RACING
11 a.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live: Alabama Stakes Day, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
1 p.m.
FOX — Saratoga Live: The Alabama Stakes, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
4 p.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live: Alabama Stakes Day, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
10 a.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Bayamo (Cuba) vs. Sydney (Australia), International Bracket - Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.
Noon
ESPN — Little League World Series: Media (Pa.) vs. Gray (Maine), United States Bracket - Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.
2 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Brno (Czech Republic) vs. Regina (Saskatchewan), International Bracket - Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.
4 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Henderson (Nev.) vs. New Albany (Ohio), United States Bracket - Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6 p.m.
ESPN — UFC 292 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Boston
MLB BASEBALL
11 a.m.
FS1 — Boston at NY Yankees
2 p.m.
FS1 — Milwaukee at Texas
5 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at St. Louis OR Seattle at Houston
9 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at LA Angels OR Baltimore at Oakland (Joined in Progress)
NFL FOOTBALL
11 a.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Jacksonville at Detroit
2 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Miami at Houston
5 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Chicago at Indianapolis
8 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Dallas at Seattle
SOCCER (MENS)
8 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Bournemouth at Liverpool
10 a.m.
ABC — Bundesliga: Cologne at Borussia Dortmund
10:30 a.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Napoli at Frosinone
NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Tottenham Hotspur
12:45 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Monza at Inter Milan
5:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — USL Championship: Las Vegas FC at Detroit City FC
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — USL Championship: New Mexico United at San Diego SC
SOFTBALL
10 a.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Davidson vs. Team Nichols, Rosemont, Ill.
12:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Urtez vs. Team Alexander, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
9 a.m.
TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Semifinals
4 p.m.
TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Men’s Semifinal, Women’s Doubles Final
TRACK AND FIELD
11 a.m.
CNBC — World Championships: Day 1, Budapest, Hungary
12:30 p.m.
NBC — World Championships: Day 1, Budapest, Hungary
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
ABC — Los Angeles at Las Vegas
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Great Falls at Billings, 6:35 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com