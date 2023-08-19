Sports Guide

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Great Falls at Billings, 6:35 p.m.

RODEO

PRCA: Yellowstone River Roundup, 7 p.m., First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

PRCA: Northwest Montana Fair & Rodeo, Kalispell

PRCA: Fallon County Fair & Rodeo, Baker

PRCA: Baker Breakaway

NRA Deer Lodge

NRA Livingston

SOCCER

College women: Rocky Mountain College at Montana State Billings, 5 p.m.

College men: Rocky Mountain College at Montana State Billings, 7:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College: Rocky Mountain College vs. Spring Arbor (Mich.), 11 a.m., in Helena

College: Rocky Mountain College vs. Warner Pacific (Ore.), 4 p.m., in Helena

On TV

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AUTO RACING

10:30 a.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

1:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Shriners Children’s 200, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

BIG3 BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

CBS — Playoffs: Trilogy vs. Enemies AND Triplets vs. Ghost Ballers, Semifinals, Washington

CFL FOOTBALL

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Montreal at Ottawa

FIBA BASKETBALL (MENS)

10 a.m.

FOX — Exhibition: Germany vs. Greece, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

GOLF

11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Third Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.

1 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Third Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.

GOLF — USGA U.S Men’s Amateur: Semifinals, Cherry Hills Country Club, Cherry Hills Village, Colo.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, Second Round, Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club, Calgary, Alberta

NBC — USGA U.S Men’s Amateur: Semifinals, Cherry Hills Country Club, Cherry Hills Village, Colo.

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: Alabama Stakes Day, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

1 p.m.

FOX — Saratoga Live: The Alabama Stakes, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

4 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: Alabama Stakes Day, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

10 a.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Bayamo (Cuba) vs. Sydney (Australia), International Bracket - Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.

Noon

ESPN — Little League World Series: Media (Pa.) vs. Gray (Maine), United States Bracket - Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.

2 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Brno (Czech Republic) vs. Regina (Saskatchewan), International Bracket - Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.

4 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Henderson (Nev.) vs. New Albany (Ohio), United States Bracket - Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

6 p.m.

ESPN — UFC 292 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Boston

MLB BASEBALL

11 a.m.

FS1 — Boston at NY Yankees

2 p.m.

FS1 — Milwaukee at Texas

5 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at St. Louis OR Seattle at Houston

9 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at LA Angels OR Baltimore at Oakland (Joined in Progress)

NFL FOOTBALL

11 a.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Jacksonville at Detroit

2 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Miami at Houston

5 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Chicago at Indianapolis

8 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Dallas at Seattle

SOCCER (MENS)

8 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Bournemouth at Liverpool

10 a.m.

ABC — Bundesliga: Cologne at Borussia Dortmund

10:30 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Napoli at Frosinone

NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Tottenham Hotspur

12:45 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Monza at Inter Milan

5:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL Championship: Las Vegas FC at Detroit City FC

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL Championship: New Mexico United at San Diego SC

SOFTBALL

10 a.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Davidson vs. Team Nichols, Rosemont, Ill.

12:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Urtez vs. Team Alexander, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

9 a.m.

TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Semifinals

4 p.m.

TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Men’s Semifinal, Women’s Doubles Final

TRACK AND FIELD

11 a.m.

CNBC — World Championships: Day 1, Budapest, Hungary

12:30 p.m.

NBC — World Championships: Day 1, Budapest, Hungary

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ABC — Los Angeles at Las Vegas

On Radio and Internet

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Great Falls at Billings, 6:35 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com