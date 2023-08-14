Sports Guide
GOLF
High school: Great Falls Invitational, 1 p.m., Meadowlark Country Club
On TV
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
2 p.m.
ESPNU — American Legion World Series: TBD, Semifinal, Shelby, N.C.
5 p.m.
ESPNU — American Legion World Series: TBD, Semifinal, Shelby, N.C.
MLB BASEBALL
5 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Atlanta OR Oakland at St. Louis (5:30 p.m.)
6:30 p.m.
People are also reading…
FS1 — Arizona at Colorado
SOCCER (MENS)
1 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Manchester United
TENNIS
9 a.m.
TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Early Rounds