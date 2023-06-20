Local Events
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Northern Colorado at Billings, 6:35 p.m.
Legion: Billings Royals at Lethbridge, Alberta, (2), 5 p.m.
Legion: Billings Scarlets at Omaha, Neb., tournament
On TV
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
BOWLING
5 p.m.
CBSSN — PWBA: The U.S. Women’s Open(asterisk), Rochester, N.Y.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Noon
ESPN — College World Series: TCU vs. Oral Roberts, Game 9, Omaha, Neb.
5 p.m.
ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 10, Omaha, Neb.
MLB BASEBALL
11 a.m.
MLBN — 2023 Draft Combine: From Phoenix
4:30 p.m.
TBS — Atlanta at Philadelphia
8 p.m.
TBS — LA Dodgers at LA Angels
SOCCER (MEN’S)
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — UEFA Euro Qualifying Group Stage: Iceland vs. Portugal, Group J, Reykjavík, Iceland
FS2 — International Friendly: Germany vs. Colombia, Gelsenkirchen, Germany
2:35 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Preliminary: Guadeloupe vs. Guyana, Second Round, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
5 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Preliminary: Martinique vs. Puerto Rico, Second Round, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
7:20 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Preliminary: St. Kitts and Nevis vs. French Guiana, Second Round, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
TENNIS
3 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds
4 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
NBATV — Atlanta at Dallas
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Minnesota at Los Angeles
NBATV — Connecticut at Seattle
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Northern Colorado at Billings, 6:35 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com