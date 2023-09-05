Sports Guide
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Great Falls at Billings, 6:35 p.m.
SOCCER
High school girls: Laurel at Lockwood, 4 p.m.
High school girls: Billings Skyview at Billings Senior, 5 p.m.
High school boys: Laurel at Lockwood, 6 p.m.
High school boys: Billings Skyview at Billings Senior, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
High school: Bozeman at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m.
High school: Bozeman Gallatin at Billings West, 7 p.m.
On TV
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
COLLEGE GOLF
2 p.m.
GOLF — The Folds Of Honor Collegiate: Second Round, American Dunes Golf Club, Grand Haven, Mich.
COLLEGE SOCCER (MENS)
4 p.m.
ACCN — Marshall at Pittsburgh
6 p.m.
ACCN — Kentucky at Louisville
MLB BASEBALL
5:30 p.m.
TBS — San Francisco at Chicago Cubs
7:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at San Diego OR Baltimore at LA Angels
TENNIS
5 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.
WNBA BASKETBALL
5 p.m.
NBATV — Chicago at Indiana
6 p.m.
CBSSN — New York at Dallas
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Washington at Phoenix
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Great Falls at Billings, 6:35 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com