Local Events
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Billings at Boise, 7:05 p.m.
Legion: Kalispell at Billings Scarlets (2), Dehler Park, 5 p.m.
BIG SKY STATE GAMES
Opening Ceremonies, 7:15 p.m., Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium
Finals, Billings area
RODEO
NRA Three Forks
On TV
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
9:30 p.m.
FS2 — AFL: Fremantle at Collingwood
AUTO RACING
3 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice and Qualifying, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, N.H.
5 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Bandimere Speedway, Morrison, Colo.
CYCLING
Midnight (Saturday)
USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 13, 86 miles, Châtillon-sur-Chalaronne to Grand Colombier, France (Taped)
FISHING
1 p.m.
CBSSN — SFC: The Oak Bluffs Bluewater Classic - Day 2, Martha’s Vineyard, Mass.
GOLF
11:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Kaulig Companies Championship, Second Round, Firestone Championship South Course, Akron, Ohio
2 p.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Barbasol Championship, Second Round, Keene Trace Golf Club, Nicholasville, Ky.
5:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Dana Open, Second Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio (Taped)
7:30 p.m.
GOLF — American Century Championship: First Round, Edgewood Tahoe Resort, Lake Tahoe, Nev. (Taped)
HORSE RACING
11 a.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
MLB BASEBALL
5:05 p.m.
APPLETV+ — San Francisco at Pittsburgh
5:10 p.m.
APPLETV+ — LA Dodgers at NY Mets
7:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at LA Angels OR Detroit at Seattle (8 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
2:30 p.m.
NBATV — Summer League: Oklahoma City vs. Washington, Las Vegas
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League: LA Clippers vs. Philadelphia, Las Vegas
4:30 p.m.
NBATV — Summer League: Boston vs. New York, Las Vegas
5 p.m.
ESPN — Summer League: Dallas vs. Indiana, Las Vegas
6:30 p.m.
NBATV — Summer League: Miami vs. Denver, Las Vegas
7 p.m.
ESPN — Summer League: San Antonio vs. Detroit, Las Vegas
8:30 p.m.
NBATV — Summer League: Utah vs. Phoenix, Las Vegas
9 p.m.
ESPN — Summer League: Memphis vs. LA Lakers, Las Vegas
SOCCER (MEN’S)
5:30 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: Pacific FC at York United FC
TENNIS
9 a.m.
ESPN — ATP: Wimbledon, Semifinals, London
WNBA BASKETBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN — WNBA All-Star Skills Challenge: From Las Vegas
On Radio and Internet
Pioneer League: Billings at Boise, 7:05 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com