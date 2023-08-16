Sports Guide
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Billings at Great Falls, 7 p.m.
GOLF
High school: Laurel vs. Polson (Purple Cup), Anaconda, Fairmont Hot Springs Resort Golf Course
On TV
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
GOLF
4 p.m.
GOLF — USGA U.S Men’s Amateur: Round of 64, The Ridgewood Country Club, Paramus, N.J.
HORSE RACING
11 a.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live: Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
11 a.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Europe-Africa vs. Panama, International Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.
1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Mountain vs. Metro, United States Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.
3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Japan vs. Cuba, International Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.
5 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Southwest vs. Mid-Atlantic, United States Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.
MLB BASEBALL
11 a.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at NY Mets OR Detroit at Minnesota
2 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at San Francisco OR Arizona at Colorado (Joined in Progress)
5 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Atlanta OR Philadelphia at Toronto
8:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at LA Dodgers OR Baltimore at San Diego (Joined in Progress)
SOCCER (MENS)
1 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Super Cup: Manchester City vs. Sevilla, Final, Piraeus, Greece
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — USL Championship: Rio Grande Valley at San Antonio FC
TENNIS
9 a.m.
TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Billings at Great Falls, 7 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com