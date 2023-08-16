Sports Guide

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Billings at Great Falls, 7 p.m.

GOLF

High school: Laurel vs. Polson (Purple Cup), Anaconda, Fairmont Hot Springs Resort Golf Course

On TV

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

GOLF

4 p.m.

GOLF — USGA U.S Men’s Amateur: Round of 64, The Ridgewood Country Club, Paramus, N.J.

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Europe-Africa vs. Panama, International Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Mountain vs. Metro, United States Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Japan vs. Cuba, International Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Southwest vs. Mid-Atlantic, United States Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

11 a.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at NY Mets OR Detroit at Minnesota

2 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at San Francisco OR Arizona at Colorado (Joined in Progress)

5 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Atlanta OR Philadelphia at Toronto

8:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at LA Dodgers OR Baltimore at San Diego (Joined in Progress)

SOCCER (MENS)

1 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Super Cup: Manchester City vs. Sevilla, Final, Piraeus, Greece

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL Championship: Rio Grande Valley at San Antonio FC

TENNIS

9 a.m.

TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

On Radio and Internet

Pioneer League: Billings at Great Falls, 7 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com