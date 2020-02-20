Local events
BASKETBALL
College men: Montana State Billings at Alaska Fairbanks, 9:30 p.m.
College men: Montana State at Portland State, 8 p.m.
College women: Montana State Billings at Saint Martin's, 8 p.m.
College women: Portland State at Montana State, 7 p.m.
High school boys: Belgrade at Billings West, 7 p.m.
High school boys: Billings Central at Laurel, 7 p.m.
High school: District 2B, at Malta High School
High school: District 3B, at Colstrip High School
High school: District 4B, at Red Lodge High School
High school: District 5B, at Belgrade Special Events Center
High school: District 2C, at Sidney High School
High school: District 3C, at Glasgow High School
High school: District 4C, at Custer County District High School, Miles City
High school: District 6C, at Huntley Project High School
High school: District 8C, at Great Falls High School
High school: District 11C, at Manhattan Christian High School
On TV
BASKETBALL
College women: Clemson at Syracuse, 4 p.m., ACCN
College men: South Florida at Wichita Sate, 5 p.m., CBSSN
College men: Ohio State at Iowa, 5 p.m., ESPN
College men: Connecticut at Temple, 5 p.m., ESPN2
College men: Vermont at Stony Brook, 5 p.m., ESPNU
College women: Michigan State at Purdue, 5 p.m., BTN
College women: Tennessee at Arkansas, 5 p.m., SECN
NBA: Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., TNT
College men: Oregon State at Arizona, 6 p.m., Pac-12N
College women: North Carolina State at Miami, 6 p.m., ACCN
College men: Michigan State at Nebraska, 6:30 p.m., FS1
College men: Santa Clara at Brigham Young, 7 p.m., CBSSN
College men: Oregon at Arizona State, 7 p.m., ESPN
College men: Southern California at Colorado, 7 p.m., ESPN2
College men: North Carolina (Asheville) at Radford, 7 p.m., ESPNU
College women: Mississippi State at Auburn, 7 p.m., SECN
College men: Montana State at Portland State, 8 p.m., Eleven Sports
College men: Stanford at Washington, 8 p.m., Pac-12N
NBA: Houston at Golden State, 8:30 p.m., TNT
College men: UCLA at Utah, 8:30 p.m., FS1
College men: Loyola Marymount at St. Mary's, 9 p.m., CBSSN
College men: San Francisco at Gonzaga, 9 p.m., ESPN2
College men: Hawaii at California (Riverside), 9 p.m., ESPNU
BIATHLON
IBU World Championships: Single Mixed Relay, 11 p.m., NBCSN
GOLF
PGA: The Puerto Rico Open, first round, 8:30 a.m., GOLF
PGA: The WCG-Mexico Championship, first round, noon, GOLF
HOCKEY
NHL: New York Rangers at Chicago, 6 p.m., NBCSN
NHL: Tampa Bay at Vegas, 8 p.m., ROOT
WRESTLING
College: Northern Iowa at Wisconsin, 7 p.m., BTN
SOCCER
CONCACAF Champions League: New York City FC at AD San Carlos, round of 16, 6 p.m., FS2
CONCACAF Champions League: Seattle at Club Deportivo Olimpia, round of 16, 8 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: Delray-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Marseille-ATP, Duabi-WTA, early round, Dubai-WTA quarterfinals, 3 a.m., TENNIS
ATP/WTA: Delray-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Marseille-ATP, DUbai-WTA, early rounds, Dubai-WTA quarterfinals, 4 a.m., TENNIS
ATP: Delray-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, 3 p.m., TENNIS
On radio and Internet
BASKETBALL
High school boys: Billings Central at Laurel, 7 p.m., KJCR (1240 AM, 97.5 FM and 100.9 FM) and kjcrradio.com
High school boys: Belgrade at Billings West, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com
College men: Montana State at Portland State, 8 p.m., KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM) and Mighty790.com