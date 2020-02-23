Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

{{featured_button_text}}

Local events 

BASEBALL

College: Colorado Mines at Montana State Billings, Pirtz Field, noon.

SOFTBALL

College: Montana State Billings vs. Minnesota Crookston, at Minot, N.D., 9:30 a.m.

College: Montana State Billings vs. Mary (N.D.), at Minot, N.D., 11:30 a.m.

On TV

BASEBALL

Spring Training: NY Yankees vs. Tampa Bay, 11 a.m., MLBN

Spring Training: Texas vs. Seattle, 1 p.m., ROOT

BASKETBALL

College men: American at Boston, 10 a.m., CBSSN

College men: Temple at East Carolina, 10 a.m., ESPNU

College men: Penn State at Indiana, 10 a.m., FS1

College women: Syracuse at Notre Dame, 10 a.m., ACCN

College women: Vanderbilt at Tennessee, 10 a.m., ESPN2

College men: Rutgers at Wisconsin, 11 a.m., BTN

College men: Wichita State at Cincinnati, 11 a.m., ESPN

College men: St. John's at Seton Hall, noon, CBS

College men: South Florida at Connecticut, noon, CBSSN

College men: Southern Illinois at Northern Iowa, noon, ESPNU

College women: Virginia at Virginia Tech, noon, ACCN

College women: South Carolina at Kentucky, noon, ESPN2

College women: Alabama at Mississippi State, noon, SECN

College men: Minnesota at Northwestern, 1 p.m., BTN

NBA: Boston at LA Lakers, 1:30 p.m, ABC

College men: Maryland at Ohio State, 2 p.m., CBS

College men: New Mexico at Boise State, 2 p.m., CBSSN

College men: Butler at Creighton, 2 p.m., FS1

College women: Florida State at Georgia Tech, 2 p.m., ACCN

College women: Auburn at Texas A&M, 2 p.m., ESPN2

College women: Tulane at Cincinnati, 2 p.m., ESPNU

College women: Arkansas at Florida, 2 p.m., SECN

College women: Michigan at Michigan State, 3 p.m., BTN

NBA: Minnesota at Denver, 4 p.m., NBATV

College men: Miami at Notre Dame, 4 p.m., ACCN

College men: Southern California at Utah, 4 p.m., ESPNU

College women: Mississippi at Missouri, 4 p.m., SECN

College men: Stanford at Washington Sate, 6 p.m., ESPNU

NBA: New Orleans at Golden State, 6:30 p.m., NBATV

BOBSLEDDING/SKELETON

IBSF World Championship: Two-man bobsled, midnight (Monday), NBCSN

BOWLING

PBA: The U.S. Open, 11 a.m., FOX

BULL RIDING

PBR: The U.S. Border Patrol Invitational, 10:30 a.m. (taped), CBS

PBR: The U.S. Border Patrol Invitational, 6 p.m. (taped), CBSSN

FOOTBALL

XFL: New York at St. Louis, 1 p.m., ESPN

XFL: D.C. at Los Angeles, 4 p.m., FS1

GOLF

PGA: The WGC-Mexico Championship, final round, 11 a.m., GOLF

PGA: The Puerto Rico Open, final round, 12:30 p.m., GOLF

PGA: The WGC-Mexico Championship, final round, 12:30 p.m., NBC

GYMNASTICS

College women: Stanford at Arizona, noon, Pac-12N

College women: Washington at Arizona State, 2 p.m., Pac-12N

College women: Utah at UCLA, 4 p.m., ESPN2

HOCKEY

NHL: Pittsburgh at Washington, 10 a.m., NBC

AHL: Rockford at Chicago, 2 p.m., NHLN

NHL: St. Louis at Minnesota, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN

NHL: Vegas at Anaheim, 8 p.m., NBCSN

MOTORSPORTS

NHRA: Qualifying, 1 p.m., FS1

NASCAR: Cup Series, The Pennzoil 400, 1:30 p.m., FOX

NHRA: The Arizona Nationals, 7 p.m., FS1

RUGBY

IRL: England vs. Ireland, Six Nations championship, 12:30 p.m. (taped), NBCSN

Premiership: Northampton at Exeter, 2:30 p.m. (taped), NBCSN

MLR: New England at San Diego, 5 p.m., FS2

SKIING

FIS: Alpine World Cup, women's combined, 11 p.m. (taped), NBCSN

SOCCER

Serie A: Lazio at Genoa, 4:25 a.m., ESPN2

Premier League: Watford at Manchester United, 6:55 a.m., NBCSN

Premier: Norwich City at Wolverhampton, 7 a.m., CNBC

Bundesliga: FC Augsburg at Bayer Leverkusen, 7:30 a.m., FS1

Premier League: Everton at Arsenal, 9:25 a.m., NBCSN

Bundesliga: FSV Mainz at VfL Wolfsburg, 9:50 a.m., FS2

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Delray-ATP, Marseille-ATP, Doha-WTA, 4 a.m., TENNIS

ATP: Delray-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, 1 p.m., TENNIS

ATP/WTA; Dubai-ATP, Santago-ATP, Doha-WTA, 3 a.m. (Monday), TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Doha-WTA, 4 a.m. (Monday), TENNIS

WRESTLING

College: Oklahoma State at Iowa, 6 p.m., BTN

On radio and Internet

 BASKETBALL

NBA: Boston at LA Lakers, 1:30 p.m, KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM)

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News