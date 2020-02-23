Local events
BASEBALL
College: Colorado Mines at Montana State Billings, Pirtz Field, noon.
SOFTBALL
College: Montana State Billings vs. Minnesota Crookston, at Minot, N.D., 9:30 a.m.
College: Montana State Billings vs. Mary (N.D.), at Minot, N.D., 11:30 a.m.
On TV
BASEBALL
Spring Training: NY Yankees vs. Tampa Bay, 11 a.m., MLBN
Spring Training: Texas vs. Seattle, 1 p.m., ROOT
BASKETBALL
College men: American at Boston, 10 a.m., CBSSN
College men: Temple at East Carolina, 10 a.m., ESPNU
College men: Penn State at Indiana, 10 a.m., FS1
College women: Syracuse at Notre Dame, 10 a.m., ACCN
College women: Vanderbilt at Tennessee, 10 a.m., ESPN2
College men: Rutgers at Wisconsin, 11 a.m., BTN
College men: Wichita State at Cincinnati, 11 a.m., ESPN
College men: St. John's at Seton Hall, noon, CBS
College men: South Florida at Connecticut, noon, CBSSN
College men: Southern Illinois at Northern Iowa, noon, ESPNU
College women: Virginia at Virginia Tech, noon, ACCN
College women: South Carolina at Kentucky, noon, ESPN2
College women: Alabama at Mississippi State, noon, SECN
College men: Minnesota at Northwestern, 1 p.m., BTN
NBA: Boston at LA Lakers, 1:30 p.m, ABC
College men: Maryland at Ohio State, 2 p.m., CBS
College men: New Mexico at Boise State, 2 p.m., CBSSN
College men: Butler at Creighton, 2 p.m., FS1
College women: Florida State at Georgia Tech, 2 p.m., ACCN
College women: Auburn at Texas A&M, 2 p.m., ESPN2
College women: Tulane at Cincinnati, 2 p.m., ESPNU
College women: Arkansas at Florida, 2 p.m., SECN
College women: Michigan at Michigan State, 3 p.m., BTN
NBA: Minnesota at Denver, 4 p.m., NBATV
College men: Miami at Notre Dame, 4 p.m., ACCN
College men: Southern California at Utah, 4 p.m., ESPNU
College women: Mississippi at Missouri, 4 p.m., SECN
College men: Stanford at Washington Sate, 6 p.m., ESPNU
NBA: New Orleans at Golden State, 6:30 p.m., NBATV
BOBSLEDDING/SKELETON
IBSF World Championship: Two-man bobsled, midnight (Monday), NBCSN
BOWLING
PBA: The U.S. Open, 11 a.m., FOX
You have free articles remaining.
BULL RIDING
PBR: The U.S. Border Patrol Invitational, 10:30 a.m. (taped), CBS
PBR: The U.S. Border Patrol Invitational, 6 p.m. (taped), CBSSN
FOOTBALL
XFL: New York at St. Louis, 1 p.m., ESPN
XFL: D.C. at Los Angeles, 4 p.m., FS1
GOLF
PGA: The WGC-Mexico Championship, final round, 11 a.m., GOLF
PGA: The Puerto Rico Open, final round, 12:30 p.m., GOLF
PGA: The WGC-Mexico Championship, final round, 12:30 p.m., NBC
GYMNASTICS
College women: Stanford at Arizona, noon, Pac-12N
College women: Washington at Arizona State, 2 p.m., Pac-12N
College women: Utah at UCLA, 4 p.m., ESPN2
HOCKEY
NHL: Pittsburgh at Washington, 10 a.m., NBC
AHL: Rockford at Chicago, 2 p.m., NHLN
NHL: St. Louis at Minnesota, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN
NHL: Vegas at Anaheim, 8 p.m., NBCSN
MOTORSPORTS
NHRA: Qualifying, 1 p.m., FS1
NASCAR: Cup Series, The Pennzoil 400, 1:30 p.m., FOX
NHRA: The Arizona Nationals, 7 p.m., FS1
RUGBY
IRL: England vs. Ireland, Six Nations championship, 12:30 p.m. (taped), NBCSN
Premiership: Northampton at Exeter, 2:30 p.m. (taped), NBCSN
MLR: New England at San Diego, 5 p.m., FS2
SKIING
FIS: Alpine World Cup, women's combined, 11 p.m. (taped), NBCSN
SOCCER
Serie A: Lazio at Genoa, 4:25 a.m., ESPN2
Premier League: Watford at Manchester United, 6:55 a.m., NBCSN
Premier: Norwich City at Wolverhampton, 7 a.m., CNBC
Bundesliga: FC Augsburg at Bayer Leverkusen, 7:30 a.m., FS1
Premier League: Everton at Arsenal, 9:25 a.m., NBCSN
Bundesliga: FSV Mainz at VfL Wolfsburg, 9:50 a.m., FS2
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: Delray-ATP, Marseille-ATP, Doha-WTA, 4 a.m., TENNIS
ATP: Delray-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, 1 p.m., TENNIS
ATP/WTA; Dubai-ATP, Santago-ATP, Doha-WTA, 3 a.m. (Monday), TENNIS
ATP/WTA: Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Doha-WTA, 4 a.m. (Monday), TENNIS
WRESTLING
College: Oklahoma State at Iowa, 6 p.m., BTN
On radio and Internet
BASKETBALL
NBA: Boston at LA Lakers, 1:30 p.m, KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM)