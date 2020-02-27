Local events
BASKETBALL
College men: Western Washington at Montana State Billings, 7:30 p.m.
College men: Lewis-Clark State at Rocky Mountain College, 7:30 p.m.
College men: Montana at Northern Arizona, 6 p.m.
College men: Montana State at Sacramento State, 8 p.m.
College women: Western Washington at Montana State Billings, 5:15 p.m.
College women: Lewis-Clark State at Rocky Mountain College, 5:30 p.m.
College women: Fresno State at Wyoming, 6:30 p.m.
College women: Northern Arizona at Montana, 7 p.m.
College women: Sacramento State at Montana State, 7 p.m.
High school boys: Billings Senior at Billings Skyview, 7:30 p.m.
High school: Eastern A at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark
High school: Northern C, at Four Seasons Arena, Great Falls
High school: Eastern C, at Glasgow High School
On TV
BASEBALL
Spring Training: Tampa Bay vs. NY Yankees, 11 a.m., MLBN
Spring Training: Houston vs. Washington, 4 p.m., MLBN
BASKETBALL
College men: Delaware at College of Charleston, 4 p.m., CBSSN
College women: Boston College at Louisville, 4 p.m., ACCN
College women: Nebraska at Indiana, 4 p.m., BTN
College men: Wisconsin at Michigan, 5 p.m., ESPN2
College men: Radford at Hampton, 5 p.m., ESPNU
College men: Indiana at Purdue, 5 p.m., FS1
College women: Alabama at Texas A&M, 5 p.m., SECN
College women: Providence at Carroll, 5:30 p.m., SWX
NBA: Portland at Indiana, 6 p.m., TNT
College men: Illinois at Northwestern, 6 p.m., BTN
College men: Louisiana Tech at Western Kentucky, 6 p.m., CBSSN
College men: Temple at Wichita State, 6 p.m., ESPN
College women: Syracuse at North Carolina State, 6 p.m., ACCN
You have free articles remaining.
College men: Ohio State at Nebraska, 7 p.m., ESPN2
College men: Colorado at California, 7 p.m., Pac-12N
College women: Arkansas at Mississippi State, 7 p.m., SECN
College men: Providence at Carroll, 7:30 p.m., SWX
College men: St. Mary's at Santa Clara, 8 p.m., CBSSN
College men: Arizona at Southern California, 8 p.m., ESPN
NBA: LA Lakers at Golden State, 8:30 p.m., TNT
College men: Oregon State at Oregon, 9 p.m., ESPN2
College men: California (Irvine) at California Poly, 9 p.m., ESPNU
College men: Arizona State at UCLA, 9 p.m., Pac-12N
FOOTBALL
NFL Scouting Combine: Quarterbacks, wide receivers, tight ends, 2 p.m., NFLN
NFL Scouting Combine: Quarterbacks, wide receivers, tight ends, 5 p.m., ESPN and NFLN
GOLF
EPGA Tour: The Oman Open, first round, 3:30 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, first round, 8 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, first round, noon, GOLF
EPGA Tour: The Oman Open, second round, 11:30 p.m., GOLF
EPGA Tour: The Oman Open, second round, 3:30 a.m., GOLF
HOCKEY
NHL: Dallas at Boston, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN
SOCCER
CONCACAF Champions League: Club Leon at Los Angeles FC, round of 16, 8 p.m., FS1
CONCACAF Champions League: Club Deportivo Olimpia at Seattle, round fo 16, 8 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, DOha-WTA, 4 a.m., TENNIS
ATP/WTA: Acapulco-ATP/WTA, 1 p.m., TENNIS
ATP/WTA: Acapulco-ATP/WTA quarterfinals & Santiago-ATP early rounds, 4 p.m., TENNIS
On radio and internet
BASKETBALL
High school boys: Eastern A Divisional, Billings Central vs. Lewistown, 11 a.m., KJCR (1240 AM, 97.5 FM and 100.9 FM) and kjcrradio.com
High school girls: Eastern A Divisional, Billings Central vs. Sidney, 2 p.m., KJCR (1240 AM, 97.5 FM and 100.9 FM) and kjcrradio.com
High school boys: Billings Senior at Billings Skyview, 7:30 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com