Local events
BASKETBALL
College women: Montana State at Southern Utah, 6:30 p.m.
College women: Montana at Northern Colorado, 7 p.m.
College women: Frontier Conference tournament, first round, Providence at Rocky Mountain, 7 p.m.
High school: Southern B at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark
High school: Southern C, at Custer County District High School, Miles City
On TV
BASEBALL
Spring Training: St. Louis vs. N.Y. Mets, 11 a.m., ESPN
College: Coastal Carolina at North Carolina State, 1 p.m., ACCN
Spring Training: San Francisco vs. L.A. Dodgers, 6 p.m., MLBN
BASKETBALL
College women: SEC Tournament, Auburn vs. Vanderbilt, first round, 9 a.m., SECN
College women: SEC Tournament, Mississippi vs. Missouri, 11:30 a.m., SECN
College women: Big Ten Tournament, Illinois vs. Wisconsin, first round, noon, BTN
College women: Big Ten Tournament, Penn State vs. Minnesota, first round, 2:30 p.m., BTN
College men: Xavier at Providence, 4:30 p.m., FS1
NBA: Indiana at Milwaukee, 5 p.m., ESPN
College men: Clemson at Virginia Tech, 5 p.m., ACCN
College men: Minnesota at Indiana, 5 p.m., BTN
College men: St. John's at Butler, 5 p.m., CBSSN
College men: Texas A&M at Auburn, 5 p.m., ESPN2
College men: Florida at Georgia, 5 p.m., ESPNU
College men: Louisiana State at Arkansas, 5 p.m., SECN
NBA: Utah at New York, 5:30 p.m., ROOT
College men: Villanova at Seton Hall, 6:30 p.m., FS1
College men: Virginia at Miami, 7 p.m., ACCN
College men: Northwestern at Wisconsin, 7 p.m., BTN
College men: Dayton at Rhode Island, 7 p.m., CBSSN
College men: Florida State at Notre Dame, 7 p.m., ESPN2
College men: Kansas State at Oklahoma State, 7 p.m., ESPNU
College men: Missouri at Mississippi, 7 p.m., SECN
NBA: New Orleans at Dallas, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
College women: Mountain West Tournament, championship, 9 p.m., CBSSN
CYCLING
Tour of Saudi Arabia: Stage 1, Riyadh to Jaww, 11 a.m., NBCSN
GOLF
EPGA: The Qatar Masters, first round, 12:30 a.m., GOLF
HOCKEY
NHL: Philadelphia at Washington, 5 p.m., NBCSN
NHL: Anaheim at Colorado, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN
SKIING
FIS Cross Country World Cup: Men's and women's sprint, 11 p.m. (taped), NBCSN
SOCCER
FB-Pokal: Werder Bremen at Eintracht Frankfurt, quarterfinal, 12:30 p.m., ESPNU
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: Open 6eme Sens, early rounds, 4 a.m., TENNIS
WTA: Lyon, Monterrey, 10 a.m., TENNIS
WTA: Abierto GNP Seguros, early rounds, 2 p.m., TENNIS
WTA: Abierto GNP Seguros, early rounds, 6 p.m., TENNIS
ATP/WTA: Open 6me Sens, early rounds, 4 a.m. (Thursday), TENNIS
On radio and internet
BASKETBALL
College men: Villanova at Seton Hall, 6:30 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM)