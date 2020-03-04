Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events    

BASKETBALL

College women: Montana State at Southern Utah, 6:30 p.m.

College women: Montana at Northern Colorado, 7 p.m.

College women: Frontier Conference tournament, first round, Providence at Rocky Mountain, 7 p.m.

High school: Southern B at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

High school: Southern C, at Custer County District High School, Miles City

On TV

BASEBALL

Spring Training: St. Louis vs. N.Y. Mets, 11 a.m., ESPN

College: Coastal Carolina at North Carolina State, 1 p.m., ACCN

Spring Training: San Francisco vs. L.A. Dodgers, 6 p.m., MLBN

BASKETBALL

College women: SEC Tournament, Auburn vs. Vanderbilt, first round, 9 a.m., SECN

College women: SEC Tournament, Mississippi vs. Missouri, 11:30 a.m., SECN

College women: Big Ten Tournament, Illinois vs. Wisconsin, first round, noon, BTN

College women: Big Ten Tournament, Penn State vs. Minnesota, first round, 2:30 p.m., BTN

College men: Xavier at Providence, 4:30 p.m., FS1

NBA: Indiana at Milwaukee, 5 p.m., ESPN

College men: Clemson at Virginia Tech, 5 p.m., ACCN

College men: Minnesota at Indiana, 5 p.m., BTN

College men: St. John's at Butler, 5 p.m., CBSSN

College men: Texas A&M at Auburn, 5 p.m., ESPN2

College men: Florida at Georgia, 5 p.m., ESPNU

College men: Louisiana State at Arkansas, 5 p.m., SECN

NBA: Utah at New York, 5:30 p.m., ROOT

College men: Villanova at Seton Hall, 6:30 p.m., FS1

College men: Virginia at Miami, 7 p.m., ACCN

College men: Northwestern at Wisconsin, 7 p.m., BTN

College men: Dayton at Rhode Island, 7 p.m., CBSSN

College men: Florida State at Notre Dame, 7 p.m., ESPN2

College men: Kansas State at Oklahoma State, 7 p.m., ESPNU

College men: Missouri at Mississippi, 7 p.m., SECN

NBA: New Orleans at Dallas, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

College women: Mountain West Tournament, championship, 9 p.m., CBSSN

CYCLING

Tour of Saudi Arabia: Stage 1, Riyadh to Jaww, 11 a.m., NBCSN

GOLF

EPGA: The Qatar Masters, first round, 12:30 a.m., GOLF

HOCKEY

NHL: Philadelphia at Washington, 5 p.m., NBCSN

NHL: Anaheim at Colorado, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN

SKIING

FIS Cross Country World Cup: Men's and women's sprint, 11 p.m. (taped), NBCSN

SOCCER

FB-Pokal: Werder Bremen at Eintracht Frankfurt, quarterfinal, 12:30 p.m., ESPNU

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Open 6eme Sens, early rounds, 4 a.m., TENNIS

WTA: Lyon, Monterrey, 10 a.m., TENNIS

WTA: Abierto GNP Seguros, early rounds, 2 p.m., TENNIS

WTA: Abierto GNP Seguros, early rounds, 6 p.m., TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Open 6me Sens, early rounds, 4 a.m. (Thursday), TENNIS

On radio and internet

BASKETBALL

College men: Villanova at Seton Hall, 6:30 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM)

