Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events    

BASEBALL

College: Montana State Billings at Saint Martin's (2), noon

BASKETBALL

College women: Montana at Southern Utah, 6:30 p.m.

College women: Montana State at Northern Colorado, 7 p.m.

High school: Eastern AA at Alterowitz Gymnasium

High school: Southern B at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

High school girls: Northern B at Shelby High School

High school: Southern C, at Custer County District High School, Miles City

HOCKEY

High school: Montana Amateur Hockey Association Treasure State League State Championships, Bozeman

On TV

BASEBALL

Spring Training: Boston vs. Atlanta, 11 a.m., ESPN

College: Pittsburgh at Miami, 1 p.m., ACCN

Spring Training: Seattle vs. L.A. Dodgers, 6 p.m., MLBN

BASKETBALL

College women: Big Ten Tournament, quarterfinal, 10 a.m., BTN

College women: SEC Tournament, quarterfinal, 10 a.m., SECN

College women: Big Ten Tournament, quarterfinal, 12:30 p.m., BTN

College women: Pac-12 Tournament, quarterfinal, 12:30 p.m., 12:30 p.m., Pac-12N

College women: SEC Tournament, quarterfinal, 12:30 p.m., SECN

College women: Pac-12 Tournament, quarterfinal, 3 p.m., Pac-12N

College men: Buffalo at Bowling Green, 4 p.m., ESPNU

College women: SEC Tournament, quarterfinal, 4 p.m., SECN

College men: Kent State at Akron, 4:30 p.m., CBSSN

College women: Big Ten Tournament, quarterfinal, 4:30 p.m., BTN

College men: Wake Forest at North Carolina State, 5 p.m., ACCN

College men: Georgia Tech at Clemson, 5 p.m., ESPN2

NBA: Utah at Boston, 6 p.m., ROOT

NBA: Miami at New Orleans, 6 p.m., ESPN

College men: Ohio Valley Tournament, semifinal, 6 p.m., ESPNU

College women: Big Ten Tournament, quarterfinal, 6:30 p.m., SECN

College men: Mountain West Tournament, semifinal, 7 p.m., CBSSN

College men: Virginia Commonwealth at Davidson, 7 p.m., ESPN2

College women: Big Ten Tournament, quarterfinal, 7 p.m., BTN

College women: Pac-12 Tournament, quarterfinal, 7 p.m., Pac-12N

NBA: Milwaukee at L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

College men: Ohio Valley Tournament, semifinal, 8:30 p.m., ESPNU

College men: Mountain West Tournament, semifinal, 9:30 p.m., CBSSN

College women: Pac-12 Tournament, quarterfinal, 9:30 p.m., Pac-12N

GOLF

EPGA Tour: The Qatar Masters, second round, 12:30 a.m., GOLF

EPGA Tour: The Qater Masters, second round, 4 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, second round, noon, GOLF

PGA Tour Champions: The Hoag Classic, first round, 4 p.m., GOLF

EPGA Tour: The Qatar Masters, third round, 2 a.m. (Saturday), GOLF

HOCKEY

NHL: Chicago at Detroit, 5:30 p.m., NHLN

NHL: Colorado at Vancouver, 8 p.m., Altitude 

MOTORSPORTS

NASCAR: Xfinity Series, practice, 12:30 p.m., FS1

NASCAR: Cup Series, practice, 1:30 p.m., FS1

NASCAR: Cup Series, final practice, 3:30 p.m., FS1

ARCA: 5 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Open 6eme Sens, quarterfinals, 5 a.m., TENNIS

WTA: Lyon-WTA, Monterrey-WTA, 9:30 a.m., TENNIS

WTA: Abierto GNP Seguros, quarterfinals, 6 p.m., TENNIS

On the radio and Internet

BASKETBALL   

 High school girls: Belgrade vs. Billings Skyview, 2 p.m., kurlradio.com 

High school boys: Billings West vs. Bozeman, 3:30 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

High school girls: Billings West vs. Billings Senior, 5 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

High school boys: Billings Skyview vs. Great Falls, 6:30 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

 

