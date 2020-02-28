Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Local events   

BASKETBALL 

High school boys: Billings West at Great Falls CMR, 7 p.m. 

High school girls: Billings Skyview at Billings Senior, 7 p.m. 

High school girls: Great Falls CMR at Billings West, 7 p.m. 

High school: Eastern A at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark 

High school: Northern C, at Four Seasons Arena, Great Falls 

High school: Eastern C, at Glasgow High School

On TV

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

Preseason Challenge: Sydney at Greater Western Sydney, 10 p.m., FS2

Preseason Challenge: Charlton at Fremantle, 1 a.m. (Saturday), FS2

BASKETBALL

College men: Kent State at Ohio, 4:30 p.m., CBSSN

College men: Davidson at Dayton, 5 p.m., ESPN2

College men: Harvard at Columbia, 5 p.m., ESPNEWS

College men: Wright State at Northern Kentucky, 5 p.m., ESPNU

College women: Villanova at Creighton, 5 p.m., FS1

NBA: Oklahoma City at Milwaukee, 6 p.m., ESPN

College women: Stanford at Arizona, 6 p.m., Pac-12N

NBA: Washington at Utah, 7 p.m., ROOT

College men: Texas State at Texas (Arlington), 7 p.m., ESPN2

College men: Monmouth at Rider, 7 p.m., ESPNU

College men: Washington State at Washington, 7 p.m., FS1

High school girls: Great Falls CMR at Billings West, 7 p.m., SWX

NBA: Denver at L.A. Clippers, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

College women: Washington State at Oregon, 9 p.m., Pac-12N

BASEBALL

Spring Training: St. Louis vs. N.Y. Mets, 11 a.m., MLBN

Spring Training: Colorado vs. San Francisco, 7 p.m., MLBN

BOXING

ShoBox: The New Generation, 8:45 p.m., SHO

CURLING

Mixed Doubles: U.S. vs. Scotland, 9 p.m. (taped), NBCSN

FOOTBALL

NFL Scouting Combine: Offensive linemen and special teams, 2 p.m., NFLN

NFL Scouting Combine: Running backs and offensive linemen, 5 p.m., NFLN

GOLF

EPGA Tour: The Oman Open, second round, 3:30 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, second round, noon, GOLF

PGA Tour Champions: The Cologuard Classic, first round, 4:30 p.m., GOLF

EPGA Tour: The Oman Open, third round, 1 a.m., (Saturday), GOLF

GYMNASTICS

College women: Florida at Georgia, 5 p.m., SECN

College women; Kentucky at Alabama, 6:30 p.m., SECN

HOCKEY

College men: Wisconsin at Ohio State, 4 p.m., BTN

NFL: N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 5 p.m., NHLN

College men: Michigan State at Notre Dame, 5 p.m., NBCSN

NHL: Colorado at Carolina, 5:30 p.m., Altitude 

College men: Michigan at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m., BTN

College men: Denver at St. Cloud State, 6:30 p.m., CBSSN

LACROSSE

College men: Richmond at Duke, 3 p.m., ACCN

College men: Hobart at Syracuse, 5 p.m., ACCN

MOTORSPORTS

NASCAR: Xfinity Series, practice, 1 p.m., FS1

NASCAR: Cup Series, practice, 2 p.m., FS1

NASCAR: Xfinity Series, final practice, 3 p.m., FS1

NASCAR: Cup Series, final practice, 3:30 p.m., FS1

SOCCER

Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin at Fortuna Dusseldorf, 12:20 p.m., FS2

Premier: Leicester City at Norwich City, 12:55 p.m., NBCSN

Liga MX: Puebla at Tijuana, 8 p.m., FS2

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Doha-WTA, 6 a.m., TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Acapulco-ATP/WTA, Santiago-ATP, 1 p.m., TENNIS

On radio and internet

BASKETBALL

College men: Penn at Yale, 4:45 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM)

High school boys: Eastern A Divisional, Billings Central vs. Laurel, 5 p.m., semifinal, KJCR (1240 AM, 97.5 FM and 100.9 FM) and kjcrradio.com

High school girls: Billings Skyview at Billings Senior, 7 p.m., kurlradio.com

High school boys: Billings West at Great Falls CMR, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

High school girls: Billings Central vs. Havre, 8 p.m., semifinal,  KJCR (1240 AM, 97.5 FM and 100.9 FM) and kjcrradio.com

