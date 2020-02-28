Local events
BASKETBALL
High school boys: Billings West at Great Falls CMR, 7 p.m.
High school girls: Billings Skyview at Billings Senior, 7 p.m.
High school girls: Great Falls CMR at Billings West, 7 p.m.
High school: Eastern A at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark
High school: Northern C, at Four Seasons Arena, Great Falls
High school: Eastern C, at Glasgow High School
On TV
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
Preseason Challenge: Sydney at Greater Western Sydney, 10 p.m., FS2
Preseason Challenge: Charlton at Fremantle, 1 a.m. (Saturday), FS2
BASKETBALL
College men: Kent State at Ohio, 4:30 p.m., CBSSN
College men: Davidson at Dayton, 5 p.m., ESPN2
College men: Harvard at Columbia, 5 p.m., ESPNEWS
College men: Wright State at Northern Kentucky, 5 p.m., ESPNU
College women: Villanova at Creighton, 5 p.m., FS1
NBA: Oklahoma City at Milwaukee, 6 p.m., ESPN
College women: Stanford at Arizona, 6 p.m., Pac-12N
NBA: Washington at Utah, 7 p.m., ROOT
College men: Texas State at Texas (Arlington), 7 p.m., ESPN2
College men: Monmouth at Rider, 7 p.m., ESPNU
College men: Washington State at Washington, 7 p.m., FS1
High school girls: Great Falls CMR at Billings West, 7 p.m., SWX
NBA: Denver at L.A. Clippers, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
College women: Washington State at Oregon, 9 p.m., Pac-12N
BASEBALL
Spring Training: St. Louis vs. N.Y. Mets, 11 a.m., MLBN
Spring Training: Colorado vs. San Francisco, 7 p.m., MLBN
BOXING
ShoBox: The New Generation, 8:45 p.m., SHO
CURLING
Mixed Doubles: U.S. vs. Scotland, 9 p.m. (taped), NBCSN
FOOTBALL
NFL Scouting Combine: Offensive linemen and special teams, 2 p.m., NFLN
NFL Scouting Combine: Running backs and offensive linemen, 5 p.m., NFLN
GOLF
EPGA Tour: The Oman Open, second round, 3:30 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, second round, noon, GOLF
PGA Tour Champions: The Cologuard Classic, first round, 4:30 p.m., GOLF
EPGA Tour: The Oman Open, third round, 1 a.m., (Saturday), GOLF
GYMNASTICS
College women: Florida at Georgia, 5 p.m., SECN
College women; Kentucky at Alabama, 6:30 p.m., SECN
HOCKEY
College men: Wisconsin at Ohio State, 4 p.m., BTN
NFL: N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 5 p.m., NHLN
College men: Michigan State at Notre Dame, 5 p.m., NBCSN
NHL: Colorado at Carolina, 5:30 p.m., Altitude
College men: Michigan at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m., BTN
College men: Denver at St. Cloud State, 6:30 p.m., CBSSN
LACROSSE
College men: Richmond at Duke, 3 p.m., ACCN
College men: Hobart at Syracuse, 5 p.m., ACCN
MOTORSPORTS
NASCAR: Xfinity Series, practice, 1 p.m., FS1
NASCAR: Cup Series, practice, 2 p.m., FS1
NASCAR: Xfinity Series, final practice, 3 p.m., FS1
NASCAR: Cup Series, final practice, 3:30 p.m., FS1
SOCCER
Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin at Fortuna Dusseldorf, 12:20 p.m., FS2
Premier: Leicester City at Norwich City, 12:55 p.m., NBCSN
Liga MX: Puebla at Tijuana, 8 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Doha-WTA, 6 a.m., TENNIS
ATP/WTA: Acapulco-ATP/WTA, Santiago-ATP, 1 p.m., TENNIS
On radio and internet
BASKETBALL
College men: Penn at Yale, 4:45 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM)
High school boys: Eastern A Divisional, Billings Central vs. Laurel, 5 p.m., semifinal, KJCR (1240 AM, 97.5 FM and 100.9 FM) and kjcrradio.com
High school girls: Billings Skyview at Billings Senior, 7 p.m., kurlradio.com
High school boys: Billings West at Great Falls CMR, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com
High school girls: Billings Central vs. Havre, 8 p.m., semifinal, KJCR (1240 AM, 97.5 FM and 100.9 FM) and kjcrradio.com