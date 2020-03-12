Local events
BASKETBALL
High school: State AA at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, Bozeman
High school: State A at First Interstate Arena
High school: State B at Butte Civic Center
High school: State C at University of Montana
On TV
BASKETBALL
College men: Big Ten Tournament, Michigan vs. Rutgers, second round, 10 a.m., BTN
College men: Big East Tournament, TBD vs. Creighton, quarterfinal, 10 a.m., FS1
College men: Atlantic 10 Tournament, Massachusetts vs. Virginia Commonwealth, second round, 10 a.m., NBCSN
College men: ACC Tournament, Quarterfinal, 10:30 a.m., ESPN
College men: Big 12 Tournament, Texas vs. Texas Tech, 10:30 a.m., ESPN2
College men: American Athletic Tournament, Central Florida vs. South Florida, 11 a.m., ESPNU
College men: SEC Tournament, Alabama vs. Tennessee, second round, 11 a.m., SECN
College men: Big Sky Conference men's basketball quarterfinals, noon, Eleven Sports
College men: Big Ten Tournament, second round, 12:30 p.m., BTN
College men: ACC Tournament, quarterfinal, 12:30 p.m., ESPN
College men: Big 12 Tournament, quarterfinal, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2
College men: Big East Tournament, Providence vs. Butler, quarterfinal, 12:30 p.m., FS1
College men: Atlantic 10 Tournament, second round, 12:30 p.m., NBCSN
College men: American Athletic Tournament, Connecticut vs. Tulane, first round, 1 p.m., ESPNU
College men: Pac-12 Tournament, quarterfinal, 1 p.m., Pac-12N
College men: SEC Tournament, second round, 1:30 p.m., SECN
College men: Pac-12 Tournament, quarterfinal, 3:30 p.m., Pac-12N
College men: Atlantic 10 Tournament, Davidson vs. La Salle, second round, 4 p.m., NBCSN
College men: Big Ten Tournament, Purdue vs. Ohio State, second round, 4:30 p.m., BTN
College men: ACC Tournament, quarterfinal, 5 p.m., ESPN
College men: Big 12 Tournament, quarterfinal, 5 p.m., ESPN2
College men: Big East Tournament, quarterfinal, 5 p.m., FS1
College men: SEC Tournament, Missouri vs. Texas A&M, second round, 5 p.m., SECN
College men: American Athletic Tournament, Southern Methodist vs. Temple, first round, 6 p.m., ESPNU
College men: Atlantic 10 Tournament, second round, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
College men: Big Ten Tournament, second round, 7 p.m., BTN
College men: ACC Tournament, quarterfinal, 7 p.m., ESPN
College men: Pac-12 Tournament, quarterfinal, 7 p.m., Pac-12N
College men: Big 12 Tournament, Oklahoma vs. West Virginia, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
College men: Big East Tournament, Seton Hall vs. Marquette, quarterfinal, 7:30 p.m., FS1
College men: SEC Tournament, second round, 7:30 p.m., SECN
College men: American Athletic Tournament, Memphis vs. East Carolina, first round, 8 p.m., ESPNU
College men: Pac-12 Tournament, quarterfinal, 9:30 p.m., FS1
On the radio and Internet
BASKETBALL
High school girls: State AA tournament, first round, Helena Capital vs. Billings Skyview, 10:30 a.m., kurlradio.com
High school boys: State AA tournament, first round, Billings Skyview vs. Butte, 1:30 p.m., kurlradio.com
College men: ACC Tournament, Quarterfinal, 10:30 a.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM)
College men: ACC Tournament, quarterfinal, 12:30 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM)
High school girls: State A tournament, first round, Billings Central vs. Dillon, 1:30 p.m., KJCR (1240 AM, 97.5 FM, 100.9 FM) and kjcrradio.com
High school boys: State A tournament, first round, Billings Central vs. Butte Central, 3:30 p.m. KJCR (1240 AM, 97.5 FM and 100.9 FM) and kjcrradio.com
College men: ACC Tournament, quarterfinal, 5 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM)
High school girls: State AA tournament, first round, Billings West vs. Kalispell Glacier, 5 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com
High school boys: State AA tournament, first round, Billings West vs. Missoula Sentinel, 6:30 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com
College men: ACC Tournament, quarterfinal, 7 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM)