High school boys: State AA tournament, first round, Billings Skyview vs. Butte, 1:30 p.m., kurlradio.com

College men: ACC Tournament, Quarterfinal, 10:30 a.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM)

College men: ACC Tournament, quarterfinal, 12:30 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM)

High school girls: State A tournament, first round, Billings Central vs. Dillon, 1:30 p.m., KJCR (1240 AM, 97.5 FM, 100.9 FM) and kjcrradio.com

High school boys: State A tournament, first round, Billings Central vs. Butte Central, 3:30 p.m. KJCR (1240 AM, 97.5 FM and 100.9 FM) and kjcrradio.com

College men: ACC Tournament, quarterfinal, 5 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM)

High school girls: State AA tournament, first round, Billings West vs. Kalispell Glacier, 5 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

High school boys: State AA tournament, first round, Billings West vs. Missoula Sentinel, 6:30 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

College men: ACC Tournament, quarterfinal, 7 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM)

