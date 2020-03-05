Local events
BASKETBALL
College men: Northern Colorado at Montana, 7 p.m.
College men: Southern Utah at Montana State, 7 p.m.
College women: GNAC Tournament, first round, MSU Billings vs. Western Washington, at Seattle, 6:15 p.m.
High school: Eastern AA at Alterowitz Gymnasium
High school: Southern B at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark
High school girls: Northern B at Shelby High School
High school: Southern C, at Custer County District High School, Miles City
On TV
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
Pre-season Challenge: Gold Coast at Adelaide, 10:30 p.m., FS2
BASEBALL
Spring Training: NY Yankees vs. Detroit, Lakeland, Fla., 11 a.m., MLBN
Spring Training: St. Louis (split squad) vs. Washington, West Palm Beach, Fla., 4 p.m., MLBN
BASKETBALL
College women: Big Ten Tournament, Purdue vs. Michigan State, Second Round, Indianapolis, 10 a.m., BTN
College women: SEC Tournament, Georgia vs. Alabama, Second Round, Greenville, S.C., 10 a.m., SECN
College men: Mountain West Tournament, TBD vs. San Diego State, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN
College women: Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Rutgers, Second Round, Indianapolis, 12:30 p.m., BTN
College women: Pac-12 Tournament, California vs. Arizona State, First Round, Las Vegas, 12:30 p.m., PAC-12N
College women: SEC Tournament, TBD vs. Arkansas, Second Round, Greenville, S.C., 12:30 p.m., SECN
College men: Mountain West Tournament, Boise State vs. Nevada (Las Vegas), Quarterfinal, Las Vegas, 3 p.m., CBSSN
College women: Pac-12 Tournament, Washington vs. Utah, First Round, Las Vegas, 3 p.m., PAC-12N
College women: SEC Tournament, Florida vs. Louisiana State, Second Round, Greenville, S.C., 4 p.m., SECN
College men: Nebraska at Michigan, 4:30 p.m., FS1
College women: Big Ten Tournament, Nebraska vs. Michigan, Second Round, Indianapolis, 4:30 p.m., BTN
College men: Houston at Connecticut, 5 p.m., CBSSN
College men: Illinois at Ohio State, 5 p.m., ESPN
College men: North Carolina A&T at North Carolina Central, 5 p.m., ESPNU
NBA: LA Clippers at Houston, 6 p.m., TNT
College women: Texas at Baylor, 6:30 p.m., FS1
College women: SEC Tournament, TBD vs. Tennessee, Second Round, Greenville, S.C., 6:30 p.m., SECN
College men: Northern Colorado at Montana, 7 p.m., SWX
College men: Mountain West Tournament, TBD vs. Utah State, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas, 7 p.m., CBSSN
College men: Wichita State at Memphis, 7 p.m., ESPN
College men: Washington at Arizona State, 7 p.m., ESPN2
College women: Big Ten Tournament, TBD vs. Ohio State, Second Round, Indianapolis, 7 p.m., BTN
College women: Pac-12 Tournament, Teams TBD, First Round, Las Vegas, 7 p.m., PAC-12N
NBA: Toronto at Golden State, 8:30 p.m., TNT
College men: Washington State at Arizona, 8:30 p.m., FS1
College men: California at Oregon, 9 p.m., ESPN2
College men: Mountain West Tournament, TBD vs. Nevada (Reno), Quarterfinal, Las Vegas, 9:30 p.m., CBSSN
College women: Pac-12 Tournament, Washington State vs. Oregon State, First Round, Las Vegas, 9:30 p.m., PAC-12N
LACROSSE
College women: Louisville at North Carolina, 5 p.m., ACCN
GOLF
EPGA Tour: The Qatar Masters, First Round, Doha, Qatar, 4 a.m., TGC
PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, First Round, Bay Hill, Fla., noon, TGC
EPGA Tour: The Qatar Masters, Second Round, Doha, Qatar, 12:30 p.m., TGC
HOCKEY
NHL: Carolina at Philadelphia, 5 p.m., NBCSN
SOCCER
Women: SheBelieves Cup, U.S. vs. England, Orlando, Fla., 5 p.m., ESPN2
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: Open 6ème Sens, Early Rounds, 4 a.m., TENNIS
WTA: Lyon-WTA, Monterrey-WTA, 10 a.m., TENNIS
WTA: Abierto GNP Seguros, Early Rounds, 2 p.m., TENNIS
WTA: Abierto GNP Seguros, Early Rounds, 6 p.m., TENNIS
On radio and Internet
BASKETBALL
High school boys: Eastern AA, Bozeman vs. Billings Senior, 12:30 p.m., kurlradio.com
High school girls: Eastern AA, Great Falls vs. Billings Senior, 2 p.m., kurlradio.com
High school boys: Eastern AA, Belgrade vs. Billings Skyview, 3:30 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com
High school girls: Bozeman vs. Billings Skyview, KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com
College men: Southern Utah at Montana State, 7 p.m., KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM)