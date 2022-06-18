Local Events
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Great Falls, 7 p.m.
Legion: Helena at Billings Scarlets, Dehler Park, 7 p.m.
BASKETBALL
High school: Midland Roundtable Montana-Wyoming All-Star Series, Girls game at 5:30 p.m., boys game at 7:30 p.m., Lockwood High School
FOOTBALL
Champions Indoor Football: Playoffs, semifinals, Billings Outlaws at Salina Liberty, 5:35 p.m.
High school: 75th Annual Montana East-West Shrine Game, Memorial Stadium, Great Falls, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
High school: Midland Roundtable Montana All-Star Volleyball Classic, 3 p.m., Lockwood High School
RODEO
NRA: Upper Yellowstone Roundup, Gardiner
NRA: Wilsall Rodeo, Wilsall
CNFR: Casper, Wyo.
PRCA: Belt
RUNNING
Heart & Sole Run: 10K, 7:45 a.m.; 5K, 8:15 a.m.; 2 mile, 8:30 a.m. (race starts near St. Vincent Healthcare and finishes at Dehler Park)
MOTORSPORTS
Big Sky Speedway: Street Stocks, Midwest Modified, Late Models, 7 p.m.
Nitro National Pro Hillclimb: Six miles north of Columbus on Rapelje Road, pros at noon, trophy and women's divisions at 8 a.m.
On TV
AUTO RACING
10:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada
1:55 p.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada
5 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Knoxville Raceway, Knoxville, Iowa
6 p.m.
CBS — Camping World: The SRX Series, Five Flags Speedway, Pensacola, Fla.
7 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Clean Harbors 150, Knoxville Raceway, Knoxville, Iowa
9 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn. (Taped)
BOXING
8 p.m.
ESPN — WBO Top Rank Main Card: Artur Beterbiev vs. Joe Smith Jr. (Light-Heavyweights), New York
CFL FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Saskatchewan at Edmonton
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Noon
ESPN — College World Series: Arkansas vs. Stanford, Game 3, Omaha, Neb.
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — College World Series: Mississippi vs. Auburn, Game 4, Omaha, Neb.
GOLF
10 a.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Third Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass.
1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer Classic, Third Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
SWX — Midland Roundtable Montana-Wyoming All-Star Series, Lockwood High School
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
SWX — Midland Roundtable Montana-Wyoming All-Star Series, Lockwood High School
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
3 p.m.
SWX — Midland Roundtable Montana All-Star Volleyball Classic, Lockwood High School
HORSE RACING
7 a.m.
NBC — The Royal Ascot: Day 5, Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire, England
11 a.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
1:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
7 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
LACROSSE (MEN'S)
11 a.m.
ABC — PLL: Archers vs. Cannons, Hempstead, N.Y.
6 p.m.
ESPNU — NLL Finals: Colorado at Buffalo, Game 3
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
2 p.m.
ESPNEWS — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Austin, Texas
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Austin, Texas
5 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett (Featherweights), Austin, Texas
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
FS1 — Texas at Detroit
5 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Boston OR Cleveland at LA Dodgers
8 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Seattle (Game 2) OR Minnesota at Arizona
NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.
ABC — Stanley Cup Finals: Tampa Bay at Colorado, Game 2
SOCCER (MEN'S)
10 a.m.
ESPN — USL Championship: El Paso FC at Detroit City FC
1 p.m.
ABC — MLS: LAFC at Seattle
3 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: Portland at LA Galaxy
SOFTBALL
1:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Mulipola vs. Team Fischer, San Diego
3 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Gibson vs. Team Fischer, San Diego
TRACK AND FIELD
1 p.m.
CNBC — World Athletics Diamond League: The Paris Meeting, Paris
USFL FOOTBALL
10 a.m.
USA — Philadelphia vs. New Jersey, Birmingham, Ala.
2 p.m.
FOX — Birmingham vs. Tampa Bay, Birmingham, Ala.
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Great Falls, 7 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com
BASKETBALL
High school: Midland Roundtable Montana-Wyoming All-Star Series, Girls game at 5:30 p.m., boys game at 7:30 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com
VOLLEYBALL
High school: Midland Roundtable Montana All-Star Volleyball Classic, 3 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com