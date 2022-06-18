Local Events

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Great Falls, 7 p.m.

Legion: Helena at Billings Scarlets, Dehler Park, 7 p.m.

BASKETBALL

High school: Midland Roundtable Montana-Wyoming All-Star Series, Girls game at 5:30 p.m., boys game at 7:30 p.m., Lockwood High School

FOOTBALL

Champions Indoor Football: Playoffs, semifinals, Billings Outlaws at Salina Liberty, 5:35 p.m.

High school: 75th Annual Montana East-West Shrine Game, Memorial Stadium, Great Falls, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

High school: Midland Roundtable Montana All-Star Volleyball Classic, 3 p.m., Lockwood High School

RODEO

NRA: Upper Yellowstone Roundup, Gardiner

NRA: Wilsall Rodeo, Wilsall

CNFR: Casper, Wyo.

PRCA: Belt

RUNNING

Heart & Sole Run: 10K, 7:45 a.m.; 5K, 8:15 a.m.; 2 mile, 8:30 a.m. (race starts near St. Vincent Healthcare and finishes at Dehler Park)

MOTORSPORTS

Big Sky Speedway: Street Stocks, Midwest Modified, Late Models, 7 p.m.

Nitro National Pro Hillclimb: Six miles north of Columbus on Rapelje Road, pros at noon, trophy and women's divisions at 8 a.m.

On TV

AUTO RACING

10:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada

1:55 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada

5 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Knoxville Raceway, Knoxville, Iowa

6 p.m.

CBS — Camping World: The SRX Series, Five Flags Speedway, Pensacola, Fla.

7 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Clean Harbors 150, Knoxville Raceway, Knoxville, Iowa

9 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn. (Taped)

BOXING

8 p.m.

ESPN — WBO Top Rank Main Card: Artur Beterbiev vs. Joe Smith Jr. (Light-Heavyweights), New York

CFL FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Saskatchewan at Edmonton

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon

ESPN — College World Series: Arkansas vs. Stanford, Game 3, Omaha, Neb.

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — College World Series: Mississippi vs. Auburn, Game 4, Omaha, Neb.

GOLF

10 a.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Third Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass.

1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer Classic, Third Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

SWX — Midland Roundtable Montana-Wyoming All-Star Series, Lockwood High School

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

SWX — Midland Roundtable Montana-Wyoming All-Star Series, Lockwood High School

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

3 p.m.

SWX — Midland Roundtable Montana All-Star Volleyball Classic, Lockwood High School

HORSE RACING

7 a.m.

NBC — The Royal Ascot: Day 5, Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire, England

11 a.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

1:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

7 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

LACROSSE (MEN'S)

11 a.m.

ABC — PLL: Archers vs. Cannons, Hempstead, N.Y.

6 p.m.

ESPNU — NLL Finals: Colorado at Buffalo, Game 3

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

2 p.m.

ESPNEWS — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Austin, Texas

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Austin, Texas

5 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett (Featherweights), Austin, Texas

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

FS1 — Texas at Detroit

5 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Boston OR Cleveland at LA Dodgers

8 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Seattle (Game 2) OR Minnesota at Arizona

NHL HOCKEY

6 p.m.

ABC — Stanley Cup Finals: Tampa Bay at Colorado, Game 2

SOCCER (MEN'S)

10 a.m.

ESPN — USL Championship: El Paso FC at Detroit City FC

1 p.m.

ABC — MLS: LAFC at Seattle

3 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: Portland at LA Galaxy

SOFTBALL

1:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Mulipola vs. Team Fischer, San Diego

3 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Gibson vs. Team Fischer, San Diego

TRACK AND FIELD

1 p.m.

CNBC — World Athletics Diamond League: The Paris Meeting, Paris

USFL FOOTBALL

10 a.m.

USA — Philadelphia vs. New Jersey, Birmingham, Ala.

2 p.m.

FOX — Birmingham vs. Tampa Bay, Birmingham, Ala.

On Radio and Internet

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Great Falls, 7 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com

BASKETBALL

High school: Midland Roundtable Montana-Wyoming All-Star Series, Girls game at 5:30 p.m., boys game at 7:30 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

VOLLEYBALL

High school: Midland Roundtable Montana All-Star Volleyball Classic, 3 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

