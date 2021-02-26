 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

{{featured_button_text}}

Local events 

BASKETBALL

College men: Montana State at Idaho, 5 p.m.

College women: Northwest Nazarene at Montana State Billings, 7 p.m.

High school boys: Billings Senior at Bozeman, 7 p.m.

High school girls: Bozeman at Billings Senior, 7 p.m.

High school: Eastern A, First Interstate Arena at MetraPark and Lockwood High School

High school: Western A, Butte Civic Center

High school: 1B, at Conrad

High school girls: 2B, at Poplar

High school boys: 2B, at Wolf Point

High school: 4B, at Huntley Project

High school: Northern C, at Great Falls ExpoPark

High school: Southern C, at Laurel

High school: Western C, at Deer Lodge

VOLLEYBALL

College: MSU-Northern at Rocky Mountain, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

High school: Eastern A, at Sidney

High school: Western A, at Frenchtown

High school: Eastern B-C, at Glasgow

High school: Western B-C, at Cut Bank

On TV

AUTO RACING

9:30 a.m.

CBSSN — FIA Formula E: The Diriyah E-Prix, Riyadh Street Circuit, Diriyah, Saudi Arabia

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at Duke

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Bowling Green at Akron

ESPN2 — Richmond at Saint Louis

ESPNU — North Texas at Marshall

FS1 — Purdue at Penn St.

7 p.m.

CBSSN — S. Illinois at Loyola of Chicago

ESPN2 — Georgia St. at South Alabama

ESPNU — N. Iowa at Illinois St.

FS1 — Nevada at Utah St.

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Fresno St. at UNLV

ESPN2 — UC Santa Barbara at UC Riverside

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)

5 p.m.

SECN — LSU at Kentucky

6:30 p.m.

SECN — Auburn at Florida

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — California at Utah

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, Second Round, Coco Beach Golf Club, Río Grande, Puerto Rico

11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The WGC at The Concession, Second Round, The Concession Golf Club, Bradenton, Fla.

4:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Gainbridge Championship, Second Round, Boca Rio Golf Club, Boca Raton, Fla. (taped)

6:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Cologuard Classic, First Round, Catalina Course, Tucson, Ariz. (taped)

NBA BASKETBALL

5:45 p.m.

ESPN — Indiana at Boston

8:05 p.m.

ESPN — Portland at LA Lakers

NBAGL BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Salt Lake City Stars vs. G League Ignite, Orlando, Fla.

NHL HOCKEY

5 p.m.

NHLN — Boston at NY Rangers

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Montpellier-ATP Quarterfinal 4

On radio and internet

 BASKETBALL

High school: All Billings Central boys and girls basketball games at the Eastern A, KJCR, (1240 AM, 97.5 FM, 100.9 FM) and kjcrradio.com

College men: Montana State at Idaho, game joined in progress at approximately 5:45 p.m., KGHL (790 AM, 94.7 FM) and Mighty790.com

VOLLEYBALL

College: MSU-Northern at Rocky Mountain, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News