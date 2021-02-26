Local events
BASKETBALL
College men: Montana State at Idaho, 5 p.m.
College women: Northwest Nazarene at Montana State Billings, 7 p.m.
High school boys: Billings Senior at Bozeman, 7 p.m.
High school girls: Bozeman at Billings Senior, 7 p.m.
High school: Eastern A, First Interstate Arena at MetraPark and Lockwood High School
High school: Western A, Butte Civic Center
High school: 1B, at Conrad
High school girls: 2B, at Poplar
High school boys: 2B, at Wolf Point
High school: 4B, at Huntley Project
High school: Northern C, at Great Falls ExpoPark
High school: Southern C, at Laurel
High school: Western C, at Deer Lodge
VOLLEYBALL
College: MSU-Northern at Rocky Mountain, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
High school: Eastern A, at Sidney
High school: Western A, at Frenchtown
High school: Eastern B-C, at Glasgow
High school: Western B-C, at Cut Bank
On TV
AUTO RACING
9:30 a.m.
CBSSN — FIA Formula E: The Diriyah E-Prix, Riyadh Street Circuit, Diriyah, Saudi Arabia
COLLEGE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ACCN — Boston College at Duke
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
5 p.m.
CBSSN — Bowling Green at Akron
ESPN2 — Richmond at Saint Louis
ESPNU — North Texas at Marshall
FS1 — Purdue at Penn St.
7 p.m.
CBSSN — S. Illinois at Loyola of Chicago
ESPN2 — Georgia St. at South Alabama
ESPNU — N. Iowa at Illinois St.
FS1 — Nevada at Utah St.
9 p.m.
CBSSN — Fresno St. at UNLV
ESPN2 — UC Santa Barbara at UC Riverside
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)
5 p.m.
SECN — LSU at Kentucky
6:30 p.m.
SECN — Auburn at Florida
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — California at Utah
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, Second Round, Coco Beach Golf Club, Río Grande, Puerto Rico
11 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The WGC at The Concession, Second Round, The Concession Golf Club, Bradenton, Fla.
4:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Gainbridge Championship, Second Round, Boca Rio Golf Club, Boca Raton, Fla. (taped)
6:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Cologuard Classic, First Round, Catalina Course, Tucson, Ariz. (taped)
NBA BASKETBALL
5:45 p.m.
ESPN — Indiana at Boston
8:05 p.m.
ESPN — Portland at LA Lakers
NBAGL BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Salt Lake City Stars vs. G League Ignite, Orlando, Fla.
NHL HOCKEY
5 p.m.
NHLN — Boston at NY Rangers
TENNIS
11 a.m.
TENNIS — Montpellier-ATP Quarterfinal 4
On radio and internet
BASKETBALL
High school: All Billings Central boys and girls basketball games at the Eastern A, KJCR, (1240 AM, 97.5 FM, 100.9 FM) and kjcrradio.com
College men: Montana State at Idaho, game joined in progress at approximately 5:45 p.m., KGHL (790 AM, 94.7 FM) and Mighty790.com
VOLLEYBALL
College: MSU-Northern at Rocky Mountain, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com