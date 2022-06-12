Local Events

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Missoula at Billings Mustangs (2), 1:05 p.m., Dehler Park

Legion: Laurel at Miles City (2), 1 p.m.

GOLF

Amateur: Montana State Match Play Tournament, at Helena

RODEO

NRA: Poplar Wild West Days, Poplar

CNFR: Casper, Wyo.

On TV

AUTO RACING

8 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Teutschenthal, Germany

9 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Teutschenthal, Germany

11 a.m.

CNBC — FIM Superbike: World Championship, Round 4, Emilia-Romagna, Italy (Taped)

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Sonsio Grand Prix, Road America, Elhart Lake, Wis.

2 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Toyota/Save Mart 350, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Oregon St. vs. Auburn, Corvallis Super Regional, Game 2, Corvallis, Ore.

CYCLING

7:30 a.m.

CNBC — UCI: The Critérium du Dauphiné, Stage 8, Saint-Alban-Leysse to Plateau de Solaison, 85.4 miles

GOLF

10 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Final Round, Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club - Bay Course, Galloway, N.J.

11 a.m.

CBS — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Final Round, Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club - Bay Course, Galloway, N.J.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Final Round, St. George's Golf and Country Club, Toronto

1 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Final Round, St. George's Golf and Country Club, Toronto

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, Final Round, University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, Wis.

3 p.m.

GOLF — USGA/R&A Women's Amateur: The Curtis Cup, U.S. vs. GBI, Final Round, Merion Golf Club, Ardmore, Pa.

6 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, Final Round, Thornblade Club, Greer, S.C. (Taped)

HORSE RACING

10:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

11:30 a.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at NY Yankees OR Toronto at Detroit

2:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at San Francisco OR Boston at Seattle (Joined in Progress)

5 p.m.

ESPN — NY Mets at LA Angels

SOCCER (MEN'S)

7 a.m.

FS1 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Northern Ireland vs. Cyprus, Group J, Belfast, Northern Ireland

10 a.m.

FS1 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Norway vs. Sweden, Group H, Oslo, Norway

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Spain vs. Czech Republic, Group B, Málaga, Spain

1 p.m.

ABC — MLS: New England at Sporting KC

SPECIAL OLYMPICS

11 a.m.

ABC — Best Of 2022 Special Olympics U.S. Games, Orlando, Fla. (Taped)

TRACK AND FIELD

2 p.m.

NBC — USATF: The NYC Grand Prix, New York

USFL FOOTBALL

2 p.m.

FOX — Tampa Bay vs. New Orleans, Birmingham, Ala.

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — Philadelphia vs. Pittsburgh, Birmingham, Ala.

On Radio and Internet

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Missoula at Billings Mustangs (2), 1:05 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com

