Local Events
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Missoula at Billings Mustangs (2), 1:05 p.m., Dehler Park
Legion: Laurel at Miles City (2), 1 p.m.
GOLF
Amateur: Montana State Match Play Tournament, at Helena
RODEO
NRA: Poplar Wild West Days, Poplar
CNFR: Casper, Wyo.
On TV
AUTO RACING
8 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Teutschenthal, Germany
9 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Teutschenthal, Germany
11 a.m.
People are also reading…
CNBC — FIM Superbike: World Championship, Round 4, Emilia-Romagna, Italy (Taped)
NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Sonsio Grand Prix, Road America, Elhart Lake, Wis.
2 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Toyota/Save Mart 350, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
11 a.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Oregon St. vs. Auburn, Corvallis Super Regional, Game 2, Corvallis, Ore.
CYCLING
7:30 a.m.
CNBC — UCI: The Critérium du Dauphiné, Stage 8, Saint-Alban-Leysse to Plateau de Solaison, 85.4 miles
GOLF
10 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Final Round, Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club - Bay Course, Galloway, N.J.
11 a.m.
CBS — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Final Round, Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club - Bay Course, Galloway, N.J.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Final Round, St. George's Golf and Country Club, Toronto
1 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Final Round, St. George's Golf and Country Club, Toronto
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, Final Round, University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, Wis.
3 p.m.
GOLF — USGA/R&A Women's Amateur: The Curtis Cup, U.S. vs. GBI, Final Round, Merion Golf Club, Ardmore, Pa.
6 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, Final Round, Thornblade Club, Greer, S.C. (Taped)
HORSE RACING
10:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
2:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
11:30 a.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at NY Yankees OR Toronto at Detroit
2:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at San Francisco OR Boston at Seattle (Joined in Progress)
5 p.m.
ESPN — NY Mets at LA Angels
SOCCER (MEN'S)
7 a.m.
FS1 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Northern Ireland vs. Cyprus, Group J, Belfast, Northern Ireland
10 a.m.
FS1 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Norway vs. Sweden, Group H, Oslo, Norway
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Spain vs. Czech Republic, Group B, Málaga, Spain
1 p.m.
ABC — MLS: New England at Sporting KC
SPECIAL OLYMPICS
11 a.m.
ABC — Best Of 2022 Special Olympics U.S. Games, Orlando, Fla. (Taped)
TRACK AND FIELD
2 p.m.
NBC — USATF: The NYC Grand Prix, New York
USFL FOOTBALL
2 p.m.
FOX — Tampa Bay vs. New Orleans, Birmingham, Ala.
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — Philadelphia vs. Pittsburgh, Birmingham, Ala.
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Missoula at Billings Mustangs (2), 1:05 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com