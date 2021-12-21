Local events
BASKETBALL
College women: Rocky Mountain vs. Menlo at Phoenix, 10 a.m.
College women: BYU at Montana State, 7 p.m.
High school boys: Billings Central at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m.
High school boys: Lockwood at Shepherd, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls: Lockwood at Shepherd, 6 p.m.
WRESTLING
High school: Belgrade at Billings West, 6 p.m.
High school: Billings Skyview at Billings Senior, 7 p.m.
On TV
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
Noon
ACCN — Jacksonville at Pittsburgh
3 p.m.
PAC-12N — Florida A&M at Arizona State
5 p.m.
ACCN — Appalachian St. at North Carolina
BTN — Purdue Fort Wayne at Michigan
FS1 — Xavier at Villanova
PAC-12N — Fresno St. at Utah
SECN — Elon at Arkansas
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Kansas at Colorado
FS1 — UConn at Marquette
PAC-12N — Pepperdine at Oregon
9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Nicholls St. at Oregon St.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Stanford at South Carolina
7 p.m.
BTN — Oregon at Northwestern
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
1:30 p.m.
ESPN — The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Kent St. vs. Wyoming, Boise, Idaho
5:30 p.m.
ESPN — The Frisco Bowl: UTSA vs. San Diego St., Frisco, Texas
NBA BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
TNT — Indiana at Miami
8 p.m.
TNT — Phoenix at LA Lakers
NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL
Noon
ESPNU — Winter Showcase: Motor City vs. Oklahoma City, Semifinal, Las Vegas
1 p.m.
NBATV — Winter Showcase: Rio Grande Valley vs. Maine, Las Vegas
3 p.m.
ESPNU — Winter Showcase: South Bay vs. Delaware, Semifinal, Las Vegas
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Winter Showcase: Santa Cruz vs. Lakeland, Las Vegas
7:30 p.m.
NBATV — Winter Showcase: Salt Lake City vs. Cleveland, Las Vegas
10:30 p.m. (Wednesday)
NBATV — Winter Showcase: Westchester vs. Ciudad de México, Las Vegas
NFL FOOTBALL
5 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Seattle at LA Rams, Washington at Philadelphia
On Radio and Internet
BASKETBALL
High school boys: Billings Central at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com
High school girls: Lockwood at Shepherd, 6 p.m., KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM) and Mighty790.com