Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events

BASKETBALL

College women: Rocky Mountain vs. Menlo at Phoenix, 10 a.m.

College women: BYU at Montana State, 7 p.m.

High school boys: Billings Central at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m.

High school boys: Lockwood at Shepherd, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls: Lockwood at Shepherd, 6 p.m.

WRESTLING

High school: Belgrade at Billings West, 6 p.m.

High school: Billings Skyview at Billings Senior, 7 p.m.

On TV

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

Noon

ACCN — Jacksonville at Pittsburgh

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Florida A&M at Arizona State

5 p.m.

ACCN — Appalachian St. at North Carolina

BTN — Purdue Fort Wayne at Michigan

FS1 — Xavier at Villanova

PAC-12N — Fresno St. at Utah

SECN — Elon at Arkansas

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Kansas at Colorado

FS1 — UConn at Marquette

PAC-12N — Pepperdine at Oregon

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Nicholls St. at Oregon St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Stanford at South Carolina

7 p.m.

BTN — Oregon at Northwestern

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

1:30 p.m.

ESPN — The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Kent St. vs. Wyoming, Boise, Idaho

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — The Frisco Bowl: UTSA vs. San Diego St., Frisco, Texas

NBA BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

TNT — Indiana at Miami

8 p.m.

TNT — Phoenix at LA Lakers

NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL

Noon

ESPNU — Winter Showcase: Motor City vs. Oklahoma City, Semifinal, Las Vegas

1 p.m.

NBATV — Winter Showcase: Rio Grande Valley vs. Maine, Las Vegas

3 p.m.

ESPNU — Winter Showcase: South Bay vs. Delaware, Semifinal, Las Vegas

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Winter Showcase: Santa Cruz vs. Lakeland, Las Vegas

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Winter Showcase: Salt Lake City vs. Cleveland, Las Vegas

10:30 p.m. (Wednesday)

NBATV — Winter Showcase: Westchester vs. Ciudad de México, Las Vegas

NFL FOOTBALL

5 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Seattle at LA Rams, Washington at Philadelphia

On Radio and Internet

 BASKETBALL

High school boys: Billings Central at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

High school girls: Lockwood at Shepherd, 6 p.m., KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM) and Mighty790.com

 

