Local Events
BASKETBALL
College men: Montana at Portland State, 8 p.m.
College men: Montana State at Sacramento State, 8 p.m.
College men: Montana Western at Rocky Mountain College, 4 p.m.
College men: MSU Billings at Central Washington, 7:15 p.m.
College women: Sacramento State at Montana State, 1 p.m.
College women: Portland State at Montana, 2 p.m.
College women: Montana Western at Rocky Mountain College, 2 p.m.
College women: MSU Billings at Central Washington, 5 p.m.
High school boys: Lewistown vs. Havre, First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, 6 p.m.
High school boys: Billings West at Billings Central, 7 p.m.
High school boys: Lockwood at Glendive, 6:30 p.m.
High school boys: Miles City at Laurel, 4 p.m.
High school girls: Billings Central at Billings West, 4 p.m.
High school girls: Lockwood at Glendive, 5 p.m.
High school girls: Laurel at Miles City, 4 p.m.
High school girls: Lewistown vs. Havre, First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, 7:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
High school: Battle on the Big Horn, Hardin, 9 a.m.
High school: Malta Invitational
TRACK AND FIELD
College men and women: Rocky Mountain College at Whitworth University
College men and women: MSU Billings at Idaho State
SWIMMING
High school: Great Falls Duals, noon, Great Falls High School pool
High school: Missoula Invitational, University of Montana
On TV
Saturday, January 28
AUTO RACING
11:30 a.m.
NBC — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24 At Daytona - Start, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
12:30 p.m.
USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24 At Daytona - Day 1, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
8 p.m.
USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24 At Daytona - Mid-Race, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
10 a.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Northwestern
CBS — Xavier at Creighton
CBSSN — Northeastern at Delaware
ESPN — Auburn at West Virginia
ESPN2 — Louisville at Notre Dame
ESPNU — Temple at UCF
11 a.m.
ACCN — NC State at Wake Forest
Noon
CBSSN — Samford at Wofford
ESPN — Alabama at Oklahoma
ESPN2 — Iowa St. at Missouri
ESPNU — Texas Tech at LSU
FS1 — Marquette at DePaul
12:15 p.m.
CBS — Cincinnati at Houston
1 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at Georgia Tech
FOX — Illinois at Wisconsin
2 p.m.
CBSSN — Richmond at Dayton
ESPN — Arkansas at Baylor
ESPN2 — TCU at Mississippi St.
ESPNU — Miami at Pittsburgh
FS1 — Seton Hall at Butler
2:30 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Maryland
3 p.m.
ACCN — Clemson at Florida St.
3:30 p.m.
FOX — Arizona at Washington
4 p.m.
CBSSN — St. Bonaventure at VCU
ESPN — Texas at Tennessee
ESPN2 — Florida at Kansas St.
ESPNU — NC Central at Howard
SECN — South Carolina at Georgia
5 p.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at Virginia Tech
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Colorado St. at Boise St.
ESPN — Kansas at Kentucky
ESPN2 — Mississippi at Oklahoma St.
ESPNU — Arizona St. at Washington St.
FOX — Ohio St. at Indiana
PAC-12N — Utah at Oregon
6:30 p.m.
SECN — Vanderbilt at Texas A&M
7 p.m.
FS1 — San Jose St. at San Diego St.
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Nevada at UNLV
ESPN2 — Saint Mary's (Cal) at BYU
ESPNU — California at Stanford
8:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Colorado at Oregon St.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
11 a.m.
FOX — Nebraska at Iowa
1 p.m.
SWX — Sacramento State at Montana State
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
4 p.m.
NFLN — NFLPA Collegiate Bowl: National Team vs. American Team, Pasadena, Calif.
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)
1 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington at Utah
3 p.m.
PAC-12N — Stanford at California
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
5 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Michigan
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Noon
BTN — Illinois at Minnesota
FIGURE SKATING
12:30 p.m.
NBC — U.S. Championships: Men's Free Dance, San Jose, Calif.
6 p.m.
USA — U.S. Championships: Pairs Free Skate, San Jose, Calif.
GOLF
12:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Final Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego
2:30 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Final Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego
HORSE RACING
10:30 a.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
Noon
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
2:30 p.m.
NBC — The Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes: From Gulfstream Park, Hallandale Beach, Fla.
LUGE
Noon
CNBC — FIL: World Cup, Oberhof, Germany (Taped)
NBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
ABC — Denver at Philadelphia
3:30 p.m.
ABC — New York at Brooklyn
6:30 p.m.
ABC — LA Lakers at Boston
NHL HOCKEY
4 p.m.
NHLN — Boston at Florida
SOCCER (MEN'S)
5:30 p.m.
TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Colombia, Carson, Calif.
8 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Guadalajara at Juárez
TENNIS
7 a.m.
ESPN2 — WTA: The Australian Open, Elena Rybakina vs. Aryna Sabalenka, Championship, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)
X GAMES
10:30 a.m.
ABC — World of X Games: Day 2, Aspen, Colo.
8 p.m.
ESPN — World of X Games: Day 2, Aspen, Colo.
On Radio and Internet
BASKETBALL
High school boys: Forsyth at Shepherd, 4 p.m., ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com
High school girls: Billings Central at Billings West, 4 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com
High school girls: Red Lodge at Huntley Project, 5:30 p.m., ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com
High school girls: Forsyth at Shepherd, 5:30 p.m., ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com
High school boys: Billings West at Billings Central, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com
High school boys: Red Lodge at Huntley Project, 7 p.m., ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com