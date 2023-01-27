 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local Events

BASKETBALL

College men: Montana at Portland State, 8 p.m.

College men: Montana State at Sacramento State, 8 p.m.

College men: Montana Western at Rocky Mountain College, 4 p.m.

College men: MSU Billings at Central Washington, 7:15 p.m.

College women: Sacramento State at Montana State, 1 p.m.

College women: Portland State at Montana, 2 p.m.

College women: Montana Western at Rocky Mountain College, 2 p.m.

College women: MSU Billings at Central Washington, 5 p.m.

High school boys: Lewistown vs. Havre, First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, 6 p.m. 

High school boys: Billings West at Billings Central, 7 p.m. 

High school boys: Lockwood at Glendive, 6:30 p.m.

High school boys: Miles City at Laurel, 4 p.m.

High school girls: Billings Central at Billings West, 4 p.m.

High school girls: Lockwood at Glendive, 5 p.m.

High school girls: Laurel at Miles City, 4 p.m.

High school girls: Lewistown vs. Havre, First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, 7:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

High school: Battle on the Big Horn, Hardin, 9 a.m.

High school: Malta Invitational

TRACK AND FIELD

College men and women: Rocky Mountain College at Whitworth University

College men and women: MSU Billings at Idaho State

SWIMMING

High school: Great Falls Duals, noon, Great Falls High School pool

High school: Missoula Invitational, University of Montana 

On TV  

Saturday, January 28

AUTO RACING

11:30 a.m.

NBC — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24 At Daytona - Start, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

12:30 p.m.

USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24 At Daytona - Day 1, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

8 p.m.

USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24 At Daytona - Mid-Race, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

10 a.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Northwestern

CBS — Xavier at Creighton

CBSSN — Northeastern at Delaware

ESPN — Auburn at West Virginia

ESPN2 — Louisville at Notre Dame

ESPNU — Temple at UCF

11 a.m.

ACCN — NC State at Wake Forest

Noon

CBSSN — Samford at Wofford

ESPN — Alabama at Oklahoma

ESPN2 — Iowa St. at Missouri

ESPNU — Texas Tech at LSU

FS1 — Marquette at DePaul

12:15 p.m.

CBS — Cincinnati at Houston

1 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Georgia Tech

FOX — Illinois at Wisconsin

2 p.m.

CBSSN — Richmond at Dayton

ESPN — Arkansas at Baylor

ESPN2 — TCU at Mississippi St.

ESPNU — Miami at Pittsburgh

FS1 — Seton Hall at Butler

2:30 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Maryland

3 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at Florida St.

3:30 p.m.

FOX — Arizona at Washington

4 p.m.

CBSSN — St. Bonaventure at VCU

ESPN — Texas at Tennessee

ESPN2 — Florida at Kansas St.

ESPNU — NC Central at Howard

SECN — South Carolina at Georgia

5 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at Virginia Tech

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Colorado St. at Boise St.

ESPN — Kansas at Kentucky

ESPN2 — Mississippi at Oklahoma St.

ESPNU — Arizona St. at Washington St.

FOX — Ohio St. at Indiana

PAC-12N — Utah at Oregon

6:30 p.m.

SECN — Vanderbilt at Texas A&M

7 p.m.

FS1 — San Jose St. at San Diego St.

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Nevada at UNLV

ESPN2 — Saint Mary's (Cal) at BYU

ESPNU — California at Stanford

8:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Colorado at Oregon St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

11 a.m.

FOX — Nebraska at Iowa

1 p.m. 

SWX — Sacramento State at Montana State

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

4 p.m.

NFLN — NFLPA Collegiate Bowl: National Team vs. American Team, Pasadena, Calif.

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)

1 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington at Utah

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at California

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)

5 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Michigan

COLLEGE WRESTLING

Noon

BTN — Illinois at Minnesota

FIGURE SKATING

12:30 p.m.

NBC — U.S. Championships: Men's Free Dance, San Jose, Calif.

6 p.m.

USA — U.S. Championships: Pairs Free Skate, San Jose, Calif.

GOLF

12:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Final Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego

2:30 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Final Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego

HORSE RACING

10:30 a.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

Noon

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

2:30 p.m.

NBC — The Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes: From Gulfstream Park, Hallandale Beach, Fla.

LUGE

Noon

CNBC — FIL: World Cup, Oberhof, Germany (Taped)

NBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ABC — Denver at Philadelphia

3:30 p.m.

ABC — New York at Brooklyn

6:30 p.m.

ABC — LA Lakers at Boston

NHL HOCKEY

4 p.m.

NHLN — Boston at Florida

SOCCER (MEN'S)

5:30 p.m.

TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Colombia, Carson, Calif.

8 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Guadalajara at Juárez

TENNIS

7 a.m.

ESPN2 — WTA: The Australian Open, Elena Rybakina vs. Aryna Sabalenka, Championship, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)

X GAMES

10:30 a.m.

ABC — World of X Games: Day 2, Aspen, Colo.

8 p.m.

ESPN — World of X Games: Day 2, Aspen, Colo.

On Radio and Internet

BASKETBALL

High school boys: Forsyth at Shepherd, 4 p.m., ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com

High school girls: Billings Central at Billings West, 4 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

High school girls: Red Lodge at Huntley Project, 5:30 p.m., ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com

High school girls: Forsyth at Shepherd, 5:30 p.m., ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com

High school boys: Billings West at Billings Central, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com 

High school boys: Red Lodge at Huntley Project, 7 p.m., ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com

