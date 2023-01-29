 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

  • 0

Local Events

No local events scheduled 

On TV  

AUTO RACING

10 a.m.

NBC — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24 At Daytona - Finish, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

4:30 p.m.

CBSSN — ABB FIA Formula E World Championship: The Diriyah Grand E-Prix, Round 3, Diriyah, Saudi Arabia (Taped)

11 p.m. 

CNBC — Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship: Round 4, Anaheim, Calif. (Taped)

People are also reading…

BULL RIDING

1 p.m.

CBS — PBR: The ZipRecruiter Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Indianapolis

6 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The ZipRecruiter Invitational, Championship Round, Indianapolis

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

10 a.m.

BTN — Michigan at Penn St.

CBS — Michigan St. at Purdue

CBSSN — Boston U. at Lehigh

ESPNU — Wichita St. at East Carolina

FS1 — Providence at Villanova

USA — Saint Joseph's at George Mason

Noon

BTN — Rutgers at Iowa

FS1 — Georgetown at St. John's

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Drake at Belmont

2 p.m.

ESPNU — South Florida at SMU

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Memphis at Tulsa

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

10 a.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Syracuse

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — South Carolina at Alabama

SECN — Texas A&M at Vanderbilt

Noon

ACCN — Duke at Florida St.

CBSSN — Villanova at UConn

ESPNU — Tulane at Houston

PAC-12N — UCLA at Utah

1 p.m.

ESPN — Notre Dame at NC State

SECN — Missouri at Kentucky

2 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Clemson

CBSSN — Saint Joseph's at Richmond

PAC-12N — Oregon at Stanford

3 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi at Arkansas

4 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Virginia

BTN — Michigan St. at Illinois

ESPNU — Kansas St. at Kansas

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)

4 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at UCLA

COLLEGE WRESTLING

2 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Rutgers

FIGURE SKATING

1 p.m.

NBC — U.S. Championships: Men's Free Skate, San Jose, Calif.

GOLF

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — APGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Invitational, Final Round, Torrey Pines Golf Course, San Diego

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

2 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

NBATV — New Orleans at Milwaukee

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

NBATV — Motor City at College Park

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

FOX — NFC Championship: San Francisco at Philadelphia

4:30 p.m.

CBS — AFC Championship: Cincinnati at Kansas City

NHL HOCKEY

3 p.m.

NHLN — Washington at Toronto

PHF HOCKEY

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — All-Star Game: From Toronto

RUGBY

1 p.m.

CNBC — HSBC: World Rugby Sevens Series, Sydney (Taped)

TENNIS

7 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP: The Australian Open, Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Novak Djokovic, Championship, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)

X GAMES

11 a.m.

ABC — World of X Games: Day 3, Aspen, Colo.

3 p.m.

ESPN — World of X Games: Day 3, Aspen, Colo.

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News