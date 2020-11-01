 Skip to main content
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events

No local events scheduled 

On TV

BOWLING

PBA: Playoffs, Round of 16, 5:30 p.m., FS1

FOOTBALL

NFL: Minnesota at Green Bay, 11 a.m., FOX

NFL: Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 11 a.m., CBS

NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Seattle, 2:25 p.m., FOX

NFL: Dallas at Philadelphia, 6:20 p.m., NBC

GOLF

PGA Tour: The Bermuda Championship, final round, 9 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour Champions: The TimberTech Championship, final round, noon, GOLF

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS2

MOTORSPORTS

NHRA: Qualifying, noon, FS1

NASCAR: Cup Series, The Xfinity 500, noon, NBC

NHRA: The Dodge NHRA Nationals, 2 p.m., FS1

IMSA: Weathertech, The Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN

