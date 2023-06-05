Local Events
BASEBALL
Legion: Billings Scarlets at Bozeman (2), 6 p.m.
INDOOR FOOTBALL
Champions Indoor Football: Playoffs, quarterfinals, Sioux City at Billings Outlaws, 7:30 p.m., First Interstate Arena at MetraPark
On TV
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
10 a.m.
ESPN — Women’s College World Series: TBD, Game 11, Oklahoma City, Okla.
12:30 p.m.
ESPN — Women’s College World Series: TBD, Game 12, Oklahoma City, Okla. (If Necessary)
5 p.m.
ESPN — Women’s College World Series: TBD, Game 13, Oklahoma City, Okla. (If Necessary)
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Women’s College World Series: TBD, Game 14, Oklahoma City, Okla. (If Necessary)
MLB BASEBALL
4:30 p.m.
FS1 — Kansas City at Miami
6 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Texas OR Oakland at Pittsburgh (5 p.m.)
9 p.m.
MLBN — Chicago Cubs at San Diego (Joined in Progress)
NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.
TBS — Stanley Cup Final: Florida at Vegas, Game 2
TNT — Stanley Cup Final: Florida at Vegas, Game 2
TRUTV — Stanley Cup Final: Florida at Vegas, Game 2